A Barrie man who worked as a public bus driver in Stayner pleaded guilty Wednesday to impaired driving with more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Bradly Jaeger, 52, pleaded guilty to impaired driving with a breathalyzer reading of 280 – well over the legal limit of 80. Court heard he worked as a bus driver for Clearview Public Transit and was driving a bus at around 7 pm. Feb. 4 when he collided into the rear of another a Ford Flex, damaging the bumper, at King and Main Streets in Stayner.

There were no passengers in the bus at the time. Court heard the bus is regularly used for transporting handicapped people. He was fired from his job.

A female driver of the Ford Flex was “shaken up” and had a sore back but did not require hospital attention.

Police noticed a smell of alcohol on the bus and discovered a half bottle of whiskey hidden near the driver seat.

Jaeger was arrested and taken to the Collingwood OPP for breath tests. Two hours later he gave a breathalyzer reading of 280.

“That’s a significant amount of alcohol,” said Justice Rhys Morgan. “You don’t get to that overnight.”

Crown attorney Greg Barker noted that while the bus was empty at the time, Jaeger could have put passengers at extreme risk.

“He was on duty as a bus driver to safely transport members of the public,” said the Crown. “He had a bottle of open liquor on the bus with him.”

In court Jaeger stood before the judge and apologized. “I made an extremely bad decision,” he said. “It cost me my licence and my job.” He said he also worked part-time as a school bus driver and is now out of work with no employment options. He told the judge he suffers from depression and has not had a drop of alcohol since his arrest.

He was sentenced to 30 days conditional sentence with house arrest followed by 18 months of probation with a condition to stay away from alcohol.tion and a $100 fine.