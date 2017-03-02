Award winning solo show at the Simcoe Theatre

Rebecca Perry loves to tour. Just days ago, she returned from performing in Ireland and will be making her way to Collingwood Friday and Saturday.

“I am really excited to be bringing my solo comedy musical, Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl, to Collingwood to kick off my March touring, and I’m delighted that the Simcoe Street Theatre is hosting it,” said Perry.

This is the start of a large northern Ontario tour that starts in Collingwood before coming to an end in Winnipeg.

In the show, Perry, an actor, singer and writer based in Toronto, plays a java-slinging heroine, Joanie Little – and 30 other characters.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Rebecca to Collingwood,” said Anke Lex, from the Simcoe Street Theatre. “When I first met her at a theatre conference in Peterborough last year, I was immediately impressed by her charm and talent.”

Since 2013, Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl, created and performed by Perry, has toured fringe festivals from coast to coast in Canada and in the U.S., garnering multiple awards and critical acclaim.

Confessions toured across England in 2015 and on to Scotland, selling out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it played at the prestigious Gilded Balloon.

“This show is really for all ages,” said Perry. “It’s about a coffee shop girl whose a graduated but can’t find a job in her field and ends up working in a coffee shop. A story that a lot of millennial know well, but also the parents and grandparents of millennials.”

Perry said she gets many audience members coming in for different reasons, whether she reminds the person of a daughter or a granddaughter or someone going through what she is talking about. Most surprising for her is when she performs the shows internationally, the problem with being over-qualified, especially in the service sector, is something experienced worldwide.

“Underemployment is more common than you might think,” said Perry.

Working as a solo artist and gravitating toward fringe lets Perry develop characters that are important to her.

“After I graduated from theatre school, I worked with a few companies and I found that the roles that I was getting weren’t exactly life-fulfilling roles, so I started writing my own stories based on personal experiences. For example, I have worked in a coffee shop. I try telling those stories. As a solo show, I feel like I am actually reaching out to people,” said Perry. “After the shows, I always have people coming up to me telling me their stories.”

Perry felt it was important to get these stories out countrywide and she found the best way to do this was to sign on with Fringe Festivals Canada and tour.

“It was petrifying at first because I didn’t know anybody in those towns. Somehow, I figured it out and had fun performing in each and every city,” she said.

This week, Collingwood gets the chance to see the show that has brought all of the attention and awards.

“If you are looking for a fun tagline, I promise the Collingwood audiences jazzy tunes, co-worker showdown and fun life lessons all in under 75 minutes,” said Perry.

