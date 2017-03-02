Huronia Alarm lends a big hand to Weider House

Huronia Alarm & Fire Security Inc. was recently approached by Home Horizon Transitional Housing Services to provide the installation of a security system as part of the new Barbara Weider House being constructed in Collingwood.

As supporters of Barbara Weider and the work she did as well as a number of other local charities that support women and children in transition, Huronia responded with an offer to donate their time and security products at no cost to Home Horizon.“We are grateful to Rob and Chris at Huronia Alarms for offering these much needed security products.

They will help ensure that youth who are living in this supportive environment feel safe and protected,” said Doris Sensenberger, Executive Director of Home Horizon. “Huronia’s donation will help us to provide skills, counselling and housing to local at-risk youth.”

“Supporting local not-for-profit charities like Home Horizon is a natural fit for our corporate giving policy,” said Rob Thorburn Jr., Executive Vice President of Huronia Alarm & Fire Security Inc. “and especially the Barbara Weider House. Barbara was such an influential member of our community and we worked with her on a number of charitable activities, so to provide help to a cause she would have cared so deeply about is reward in itself.”