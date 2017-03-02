Town Council takes heat from hospital board

A simple email brought supporters of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital’s (CGMH) redevelopment plans out in droves.

Hospital board and foundation members were among those who crowded Collingwood council chambers to hear CGMH’s deputation on delays facing the redevelopment plans for the facility.

In a room that seats 65, and with the hallway filled to capacity, more than 100 people were on hand to lend support to David Finbow, David Finbow, chair of the facilities planning and development committee and vice-chair of the CGMH board.

He went to council to voice the hospital’s concern “the town’s process has been highly unusual, premature, procedurally unfair and prejudicial.”

A mass email had been sent before the council meeting with the subject line “Our New Hospital is Not Happening,” citing council has been impeding the hospital board from moving forward with its applications to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

During his deputation, which, with questions from councillors, lasted nearly an hour, Finbow expressed his concern that since selecting Poplar Sideroad and not the existing site for redevelopment, the town has delayed submissions from getting to the ministry in a timely fashion.

“What I want to clarify is thatm to datem the process has been highly unusual. I’ve been involved in municipal local government for over 30 years and I have not encountered a situation where a municipality has come forward with an analysis on an application that hasn’t been submitted without the associated justification,” said Finbow. “I have indicated that this process has been procedurally unfair in terms of the publication of the planning analysis. I have talked about it being potentially prejudicial because it does create the opportunity for bias in our community in terms of our preferred site. So when I speak to administration and I speak to things like that, it is related to the generation of reports and analysis on applications that have not yet been perfected.”

Finbow told council the hospital projected a submission date to the ministry of Sept. 30, 2016, to try to make the 2017 capital budget deadline set by the province.

They didn’t make that deadline, Finbow said, and CGMH is now being told it might hear comments from the ministry April 17.

“So we have gone from an initial four to six weeks submission period for comments. We are now looking at six months,” Finbow told council.

In a statement released after the deputation, CGMH said feels the Town is actively fighting the location of the redeveloped hospital at the preferred site of Poplar Sideroad, as evidenced, says the statement, in reports that have already been commissioned and published prior to an application being made by the hospital.

At issue is the viability of redeveloping the current Hume Street site. All seem to agree the 12-acre footprint is too small and that an addition $46 million would be needed to redevelop the facility at that location.

Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson challenged Finbow was citing incorrect information in giving that figure, because to make the site viable, surrounding properties could be absorbed through purchase or expropriation.

Finbow suggested if the town were prepared to incur a large financial commitment to the property, the hospital would be grateful, but the town would have to assume the risk, and that it is the ministry that will make the determination as to where a redeveloped hospital would be located.

During questioning that was more like a cross-examination, Saunderson peppered Finbow with questions.

“In all of this process, we’ve heard from our consultants and from you that it is critical that the town and the hospital work in conjunction, collaboratively. Is that correct?” asked Saunderson.

“It’s something that the hospital has desired from Day 1 – that it is a collaborative effort, not just from the town but the other local municipalities that we serve,” replied Finbow.

“So I am going to say that this council is in total alignment with what you have wanted because we have endorsed absolutely and unequivocally the new development and we haven’t made any statement as to the viability of the new site,” said Saunderson.

“I would agree that council, by way of motion, has certainly identified that they support redevelopment, but certainly the administration within the town has been effectively creating roadblocks for us to proceed with perfecting our applications,” said Finbow. “Council has not done anything to preclude us from moving ahead with our preferred site, but we have certainly run into issues in getting there.”

Council finished by asking for a meeting between council and staff and members of the hospital board. A date for that meeting is forthcoming.

