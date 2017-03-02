Update on New Year's sexual assault

TORONTO - Police have released a composite of a person of interest in two sexual assaults, one in Toronto and one in Collingwood on New Year’s Day to aid in a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Sexual assault investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are continuing to seek the public's assistance with an ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at approximately 1 a.m., in the Dufferin Street and Rogers Road area of Toronto, it is alleged that a 23-year-old woman was approached from behind, dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted.

On January 1, 2017, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the Collingwood OPP Detachment responded to a report that a female victim had been pulled into a vehicle and sexually assaulted. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Birch Street and Second Street in the Town of Collingwood.

Police have been able to identify the following commonalities in both of these investigations:

• known to frequent the Collingwood and Toronto areas

• Male

• Approximately 5'6" tall

• Brown skin

• Full beard, neatly trimmed

• Medium build

• Age in the mid-twenties to mid-thirties

On New Year's Eve, the suspect, while in the Town of Collingwood had access to or was in possession of the following vehicle:

• Light coloured

• 4 door sedan

• Black steel winter style rims

Police from the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have also set up a tip line (phone and e-mail) to assist with this joint investigation into these sexual assaults. Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact the investigating police services at 1-844-478-5656 or OPP.TPS.TipLine@opp.ca . The public can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.222tips.com.