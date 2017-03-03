Budget passes in Collingwood

It wasn’t unanimous, but Collingwood council approved its 2017 budget Monday night.

While the mandate was to keep the municipal tax increase to 2% or better, staff and council went settled on no increase.

This does not include a .75% levy and the impact of Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessments on local residential homes.

The 2017 budget is comprised of $54.9 million in operating expenses, which accounts for the costs required to provide services such as transit, recreation and roads, as well as staffing and administrative costs.

The total capital expenditures approved are $26.1 million. Capital expenditures relate to projects and expenses for which the benefits can be seen over many years, including facilities, vehicles and parks.

Not everyone was satisfied with the choices and potential pressures the budget presents for taxpayers.

Coun. Kevin Lloyd was one of two who voted against the budget; Mayor Sandra Cooper was the other.

As far as I’m concerned, this budget doesn’t go nearly far enough to alleviate the taxpayers’ burden,” said Lloyd. “The average assessment of properties is around $287,000 and, based on that, this budget will increase the tax bill on an annual basis of $55. That’s based simply on that figure only, and (with) the imposed tax levy of .75%, you are up to a tax levy of $75. That’s on a $285,000 assessment.”

Lloyd continued with his concerns.

“We could have done much better for the taxpayers. There were much better budget scenarios presented ... I can’t support a budget that I don’t believe does enough for people.”

One factor in this budget scenario was the opportunity to pay down some debt the town had carried from the failed Heritage Park wellness plan.

In passing of the 2017 budget, council paid down $400,557 in internal debt and will continue to contribute to the town’s infrastructure budget.

Coun. Tim Fryer admitted that is what interested him in this budget scenario.

“I was concerned that this budget does not include about a 3.25% change in municipal expenditure ... I said at the time my goal was for a 2% change, but the fact that we are putting over $400,000 against debt is a major factor in my consideration of accepting the budget as presented. So, I will continue to support it,” said Fryer.

Coun. Deb Doherty recognizes the challenges town finances faces as growth continues to put pressure on the bottom line.

“I am very supportive of this budget and yes, indeed, there is an increase in total expenditure, but with this municipality being among the top 25 growing municipalities, it seems to me to be completely unrealistic to expect us to hold the line year after year when the population is growing by abut 13.5%,” said Doherty.

Included in the 2017 budget is a capital levy of $1.4 million to be set aside to fund the capital asset management plan, which catalogues the municipality’s capital assets and estimates the amount of money that should be set aside to fund their repair and ultimate replacement. The capital levy was introduced in the 2015 budget as a means to fund capital purchases and ongoing costs without the need to incur additional debt.

Deputy Mayor Brian Saunderson liked the balance this budget offered the town.

“This is a 0% tax increase; there is an increase in levy as a result of MPAC assessment growth and new assessment coming on line,” said Saunderson. “And I think the responsible thing to do is what this budget is proposing, which is to pay down some debt, get some unmet needs and to continue to provide the services that we are providing to our community in a responsible way moving forward and to add our asset management money. So, I am certainly in support of the budget.”

