Expensive ski jump

Tara Lovell of Blue Mountain Resorts host of this weekend's FIS International Ski Cross tour shows off the $200,000 Audi R8 under glass on the slope at Blue.

This car will become one of the jumps during the F.I.S. Ski Cross this coming weekend.

The unique combination of technically-challenging terrain and head to head racing makes Ski Cross an exciting spectator sport.A timed (single skier) qualification round seeds skiers into the head to head 'final heats'. Each heat consists of four racers going head to head, with the aim of finishing first. The top 2 in each heat advance to the next round until just 4 skiers remain. The final heat is a single run where the first skier to the finish line wins. Ski Cross made its Olympic debut as a medal sport at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver-Whistler.The 2017 Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Blue Mountain will be the final race of the World Cup season where, in addition to racing for the win at Blue Mountain, the season's top athletes will be presented with the FIS World Cup trophies, the iconic 'crystal globes'.