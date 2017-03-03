Fighting Owls ready for OFFSAs

The current edition of the Collingwood Fighting Owls senior boys basketball team has put together an enviable record over the past two years.

Their winning streak has run up to 30-0 over the past two seasons in taking on all comers in Simcoe County.

After last week’s nail-biting win over Orillia Secondary School to take their second GBSSA title in two years, the team gets its chance to tackle the best high-school basketball teams in the province at the OFSAA championships being held this year in North Bay.

For Darryl Sproule, who has coached the senior boys team for the past three years, he can chock it up to two things: character and hard work.

“This was our 30th game, and when you live up in this area, with the number of snow days and a fairly small league schedule, it’s a lot of basketball,” said Sproule. “You put all of the games and spread it over the season, you practise every day, maybe take a Friday off if we don’t have a tournament – it’s a five- or six-day commitment and, at the end of the day, those guys are giving it, and that’s why they are were they are.”

Now that the regular season is over, it’s time for the team to set its sights on different competition, and Sproule thinks the team is in pretty good shape.

It was a conscious decision among the coaching staff to look to OFSAA during the early days of the season.

Tournament selections were made with an eye to play against the best – teams they expect to see in the provincial championships.

“We have a very challenging tournament schedule; we went far and wide, Kingston, Kitchener and Brampton, among others. We really built a schedule so that we would face ourselves facing top competition from different regions,” said Sproule. “We will have played at least two of the teams directly that we could face in the OFSAAs.”

“There are 18 teams and our hope is that we will have seen a number of them,” Sproule said.

There are many reasons for the success of the team, but none more important than the players themselves.

“We are really blessed this group, and really we have cultivated it a bit. There’s a real team-first attitude – they’re committed to each other, they care about each other, they understand what we are working for and what it takes to get there, and their egos are checked at the door, and that’s the big recipe for success,” said Sproule.

That attitude was built into the program by former coach Bob Hurst, with players coming to CCI and are staying here as part of a program that was created.

“Kids in the cities might jump schools; the big thing right now is a prep school, and that changes the nature of teams,” said Sproule. “The players on our team don’t care who gets the most points, and they represent the school so well. There’s something to say about the size of the community, but there is cohesiveness or a sense of community and loyalty that we seem to be able to capitalize (on).”

Watching the team develop over the three years he has coached the senior boys, Sproule is happy with the type of kids the program seems to attract.

“A lot of our players in this small community learn the game, but they learn together and they stay together. And that’s something that we have. In a bigger centre, they may get split up going to different schools, but watching these guys against other teams, I’m so proud of them as basketball players, but more so as young people,” said Sproule. “They manage adversity because of their character, and that’s what sports are – it reveals character.”

The team is at a bit of a disadvantage, having lost its top scorer, Luke Enright, before the playoffs this year began. They are hoping he will be able to return in time for the championships.

Sproule hopes the spirit and the enthusiasm shown by the community for the team will help drive the squad forward at the championships.

“Anybody who came to the finals saw not only a really cool school event, but also a Collingwood community event. There were a lot of adults who don’t go here chanting “CCI” and creating a pretty fantastic environment,” said Sproule. ”It’s pretty neat when you are on the other side of it, looking over at the crowd.”

The championships begin March 6.

