It’s pretty rare to see the phrase “agrarian radical” when you’re reading history. It seems like an oxymoron because, generally speaking, farmers are a conservative lot.

I don’t know what’s in the water in Crown Hill, just outside of Barrie, but that area has given us some radical, outside-the-box agrarian thinkers including Charles Drury, whose son, Ernest (or E.C.), became head of the caucus of the United Farmers of Ontario, and premier of Ontario.

Edward Partridge was no exception and, in fact, one of his sisters married E.C. Drury.

Ed was born in 1861 to a farming family in the Crown Hill farming area next to a town that essentially, at that point, made money by catering to the needs of farmers.

Barrie’s town hall was a farmers’ market on weekends. That’s how “farm-y” the area was.

Ed was educated in Barrie, right through high school. He trained as a teacher after secondary school and taught for a time. Although he was raised as a Methodist, he eventually became an atheist.

Ed and a brother moved to Saskatchewan to farm. Ed gradually earned money for land and equipment by teaching in the vast rural areas of the province. When the North-West Rebellion kicked up in 1885, he served with the local militia out of Yorkton (so fighting alongside hundreds of Simcoe County militiamen who had been transported along a rickety, semi-finished rail system). He went back to teaching when the fighting settled down and met his future wife, Mary Stephens. They got some land and started a farm called “The Bluffs.”

As a farmer on the Prairies, he developed strong opinions – considered “highly radical” – about the conditions he and his fellow agrarians were in. Ed believed Canada’s economic development was being leveraged at the cost of farmers and to the advantage of industrialists, transportation companies (like the railways) and grain merchants. It was a view that would only harden with time.

By 1901, grain farmers on the Prairies were really getting the hang of things and the crop that year was record-breaking. The rail and grain elevator companies were caught by surprise. It was too much, too fast, and a lot of the production was lost to spoilage.

Ed and his brother led a group of farmers who slowly began to organize and demand a better system for storing and shipping grain, and so the Territorial Grain Growers’ Association took shape in 1902.

A new Grain Act was passed to ensure better transportation and storage that would meet the needs of farmers. But when the crop in 1902 proved to be another bumper crop, nothing had changed. The TGGA went to court (where Ed’s brother was the magistrate) and won their case against the elevator owners.

Ed and the Territorial Grain Growers’ Association demanded the railways adhere to their obligations for transporting grain under the Grain Act. The railway ignored the legislation and the court decisions, but the farmers and Ed were encouraged that at least some politicians and judges were listening (and not all were related to Ed).

Co-operatives were broached as a marketing tool for grain growers. A newspaper was also needed, Ed said, to keep everyone informed and help organize the farmers for lobbying politicians.

Ed became a one-man band, slowly building support for farmer-owned and farmer-operated co-operatives and, eventually, a farmer-owned grain-handling company.

Ed lost his left foot in 1907 in a binder accident, but it didn’t slow him down. In 1908, he was the editor of the Grain Growers’ Guide, the paper he’d been calling for to inform grain farmers of the issues affecting them. In 1909, when E.C. Drury, Ed’s brother-in-law from Crown Hill, led a farmer protest movement to Ottawa, Ed was there, representing Prairie farmers. The protest was something Ed had been calling for, in the Guide, for months. Hundreds of farmers arrived in Ottawa to call on Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier to address the needs of the people who kept the country fed. Laurier opened the doors of Parliament to the petitioners.

While he and his movement faced opposition from a number of sources, Ed’s efforts also attracted support from across the world. A Scottish co-operative backed the Prairie farmers when established traders at the Winnipeg Grain Exchange tried to crush Ed’s group. This small group would become the United Grain Growers in 1917, an organization that survived into the 21st century – a legacy of Ed from Crown Hill.

It was not his only legacy. Ed wrote a book outlining his grand hope for a utopia on the Prairies, a co-operative commonwealth called Coalsamao, created from the letters of the provinces that would be included – a coalition of Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. Called A War on Poverty, his book didn’t sell well and reviews suggested it was earnest but jumbled.

Shortly after his book was published, in 1925, his wife and love of his life died while working in the family garden at The Bluffs. Ed and Mary had already lost their daughter in a drowning accident at the beginning of the First World War. Their two sons signed up for service in the war – one in the army and the other in the air force. Both died.

After Mary’s death, Ed left the farm and moved to Victoria to be closer to his surviving daughter, Enid Mary, but it appears despite the toughness he’d shown all his life, he never really recovered from his personal tragedies. Six years later, in 1931, he closed the windows in his boarding house room, turned on the gas and killed himself.

