Vodka pulled off shelves, alcohol content too high

TORONTO – A vodka from Toronto-based Georgian Bay Spirits Company are recalling more than 600 bottles of Georgian Bay Vodka because of over-proofing.

The recall was initiated after initiated after the discovery that, during production, one batch was bottled before correct dilution to achieve the stated 40% alcohol content by volume. As a result, the affected batch has alcohol content by volume of 81%.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

The award winner small batch distiller recalled the limited production of 654 bottles discovering the error. For anyone with bottles of Georgian Bay Vodka from Batch 19, or if you have a bottle on which the batch number is not legible, return the bottles to the LCBO for a complete refund.

Georgian Bay Vodka Batch numbers are penned on the top of the back label of each bottle.

Water used in the distilling of the company's product comes from Springview Township near Elmvale.

The distillery was named Best Vodka at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2016.