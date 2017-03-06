OPP kept busy with drunk drivers

COLLINGWOOD - Police in the area were kept busy over the weekend charging four motorists with drinking and driving offences.

Friday night shortly before 1:00am when an officers conducting a RIDE spot check on Grey Road 19 arrested a female motorist who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charged is 70 year-old woman of The Blue Mountains, she is charged with driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

The second incident took place later that same day, this time at approximately 11:30pm when officers conducting a RIDE spot check on High Street came across a male motorist under the influence of alcohol. He was subjected to a roadside breath test which resulted in a 'fail' reading and led to his arrest and transport to Collingwood detachment for processing. Charged is 34 year-old Barrie man..

The third incident took place at 8:00pm on Saturday when officers were conducting RIDE on Sixth Street and came across a motorist under the influence of alcohol. He was subjected to a roadside breath test which resulted in a 'fail' reading which led to his arrest and transport to Collingwood detachment. Charged is 28 year-old from Mississauga

And the fourth such incident took place on Sunday morning at 9:30am when officers received a traffic complaint involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 26 in the Craigleith area. Officers stopped the truck where it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was subjected to a roadside breath test which resulted in a 'fail' reading and led to his arrest and transport to Collingwood detachment.

Charged is 42 year-old driver from Clarence-Rockland, he is charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood. He was also charged under the Liquor License Act for driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor and under the Highway Traffic Act for speeding 1 - 49 km/h over posted speed limit.