Police look for help in solving B&E

THE BLUE MOUNTAINS - OPP officers are investigating a break and enter to a residence in The Blue Mountains and are asking for the public's assistance in solving this crime.

The incident took place at a residence on Highway 26 just west of Grey Road 19 between February 9 and March 3 where someone forcibly entered the residence and stole a 50" LG flat screen television. The suspect also stole a 2003 Acura TL 4 door sedan from the residence which is described as being grey in colour with Ontario plate of ANFN 408.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.