They had a fierce rivalry all season, so it's only fitting that the Stayner Siskins and Alliston Hornets would meet at some point in the playoffs.

Stayner entered the post-season as the top seed in the Provincial Junior Hockey League's Carruthers Division with a sparking 39-3-0 regular-season record, and the Hornets not far behind with a 36-5-1 mark.

The Siskins and Hornets faced each other six times during the regular season, splitting the series 3-3. The Hornets rattled off three straight wins over the Siskins (4-2, 5-1 and 8-7) before Stayner rebounded with three victories of their own down the stretch (3-2, 7-6 and 4-0).

With the two teams so evenly matched, it was pretty much expected that the two teams would eventually meet in the division final.

Well, that time has come.

The Hornets dispatched the Penetang Kings 4-1 in their best-of-seven series on the weekend with 7-1 win on Friday night in their home rink at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

The best-of-seven division final gets going on Thursday in Stayner beginning at 8:10 p.m. Game 2 goes Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. in Alliston, followed by Game 3 in Stayner on Sunday afternoon and Game 4 next Tuesday in Alliston.

If necessary, and this is expected to be a tight series, Game 5 will be played Thursday, March 16 in Alliston, with Game 6 scheduled for Friday, March 17 in Stayner. Should the series go the distance, Game 7 will be played Sunday, March 19 starting at 1:30 p.m., in Stayner.

In the other side of the North Conference bracket, the Mount Forest Patriots lead the Walkerton Hawks, 1-0, in their division final series. The winner of the Stayner-Alliston series will face the victors of Mount Forest-Walkerton.