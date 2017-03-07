Midland and area residents will now be able to choose their homes as venues for a new birth in the family.

The Chigamik Community Health Centre (CCHC) and Midland Midwives Nottawasaga are now working together to give that option to expectant families.

With its main office in Collingwood, Midland Midwives Nottawasaga hopes to bring home births to Midland and area starting in summer this year after funding for this satellite office is approved in the 2017/2018 provincial budget.

Midwives are trained to help give birth at home or at the hospital.

“There isn’t a lot of difference because you’re still giving birth wherever you happen to be,” said Lynne-Marie Culliton, who has been a midwife with Midland Midwives Nottawasaga for nine out of her 15 years in the profession.

But not everyone they take under care can give birth at home, she said. Criteria include, being between 37 weeks and 42 weeks pregnant and single births.

“Anything that a level 1 hospital can do, I can do at home, too,” Culliton said. “For more complicated cases, we can transport them to the hospital.

“It’s just more comfortable for some people. They want to be at home where it’s more relaxing,” she Culliton.

The demand for midwifery has risen in the last few years, she said, the organization has gone up from one midwife to three in four years, with birthing numbers in Midland and area having climbed from 20 to 100 during the same time.

The reason, said Culliton, could be the difference in approach towards pregnancy and birth between her midwifery and the medical model.

“We’re based more on informed choice and women-centred care,” she said. “Our appointments are 45 minutes long, so we have a lot of time to talk to women and educate them.”

Another reason, said Culliton, could be helping take off the pressure from local hospitals by giving families an alternative.

“I know in our area Midland hospital, there are three family doctors who do obstetrics,” she said. “So we’re filling the need for women who need pre-natal care.”

Clients do not need a referral or an Ontario Health Plan (OHIP) card to connect with midwives in the region, said Culliton. However, in the absence of OHIP, the client is responsible for paying for any tests and blood work ordered under a midwife’s care, she added.

A feature she feels is popular among those who prefer calling on a midwife is the community health approach.

“We do home visits and a lot of mothers love that part, particularly in the first couple of weeks,” Culliton said. “We take care of mom and baby for six weeks post-partum. We do breastfeeding support and make referrals to community organizations if we need to. And then when they’re done with us, we send them back to their family doctor.”

The community health approach, said David Jeffery, executive director of CCHC, is what makes the two organizations a perfect fit.

“Birthing is really a life stage and not a health care issue,” he said. “As we do in many of our programs — help people with the social determinants of health and help them through their life journeys — midwifery is a natural element along one step of that journey.”

Aside from providing a family doctor to those who do not have one, the CCHC also has alternative and holistic approaches to a variety of issues, such as help in quitting smoking, chronic pain, anxiety and depression. Through this the organization hopes to help relieve some of the pressure of the provincial health care system, said Jeffery.

“We default to our doctors, but we don’t have to do that,” he said. There are many providers who are not doctors that can provide support and care that then relieves the doctor for the more complex pieces. Relieves the hospital for the most complex issues.”

For more information, visit chigamik.ca/your-health/midland-midwives or midwivesnottawasaga.org/midland-clinic.html.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog