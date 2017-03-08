Festivals receive funding windfall
A crowd is pictured at the WayHome Festival at Burl's Creek. MARK WANZEL FILE PHOTO
Six festivals in Simcoe County are receiving funding this year from the provincial government, three of which are taking place at Burl's Creek in Oro-Medonte.
Boots and Hearts Music Festival, Wayhome Music and Arts Festival and the Big Feastival Canada will get some extra cash in their pockets thanks to the Celebrate Ontario 2017 program, a funding initiative designed to showcase the province as a vibrant place to live and visit during Ontario's 150th anniversary year.
Boots and Wayhome will each take home $225,000, while Big Feastival is set to receive $150,000.
Collingwood will host two festivals receiving grants. UG Series Beach WOD has been given $46,250 while $7,500 will support Sidelaunch Days. The final local grant is for the Main Street Market at Wasaga Beach, worth $35,500.
More than 300 festivals share in $19 million in funding as part of Celebrate Ontario.