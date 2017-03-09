Blue Mountain Fire Fighters charity hockey

THORNBURY - After the great success of last year’s community fund raiser, the Town of Blue Mountain Fire Fighters are strapping on the blades and challenging the Meaford Fire Fighters to raise money for two community charities.

This is second year of the friendly challenge to benefit the Beaver Valley Outreach and The Drive Fore Teens.

The Beaver Valley Outreach is a community based charity which raises support from donations and

runs programs that benefit those in need in the Blue Mountains area.

The Drive Fore Teens is a

charity which is completely supported by donations and runs a driving program which teaches new

teenage drivers proper and defensive driving techniques. There is no cost to the participants as funds

are raised through events such as this one.

Through the generosity of many in the area the fire fighters were able to raise $1600 in our first year alone.

This year’s match is this Saturday at the Thornbury Arena with the puck dropping a 7 p.m.

Their is no admission, but there are raffles for great prize, a 50.50 draw, a puck toss and the shoot from center ice.