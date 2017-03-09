Provocative title important conversation

It could be one of the most misunderstood community groups in the Georgian Triangle.

Hospices have long been known as caring, compassionate places for end-of-life care, but hospice workers also know some people are too scared to even go near the place.

For Hospice Georgian Triangle (HGT) at Campbell House, that’s a problem worth talking about. So, for the month of March, in collaboration with St. Elizabeth Health Services, they have launched a survey with the cheeky moniker “It won’t kill you to talk to us” to better understand community needs around care and support for the sick (but not dying).

The unique and bold website hopes to engage the community around a simple question: Would people who are not dying call hospice for help?

“We are trying to change how people think of hospice to a certain extent,” said HGT’s development co-ordinator, Janet Fairbridge. “Absolutely, we continue to support the end-of-life and support services, but we are so much more than that and we are trying to get people to recognize that we have the supports, services, professional staff and trained volunteers who can get involved with a patient or the family as caregivers, to support them so much earlier in that disease trajectory.”

This is a first for any hospice in Ontario, said executive director Kelly Borg.

“In talking the way we are, we really do want to start a conversation. It is a bit provocative, to say the least,” said Borg. “Any kind of diagnosis can put a lot of stress not on just the patient, but the caregiver themselves, and they don’t always see that. Some of the support services that we can give them, like the caregiver support group, that’s really what we want to get out there. We do support people in end of life at Campbell House and that’s a big part of the work we do, but it isn’t all that we do.”

Fairbridge agrees.

“When people need hospice, they have gone into crisis, and what we want to do is to avoid that crisis. It’s to get the people involved early. We want to support the quality of life for as long as you are living because that’s what it’s all about and we need people to know,” said Fairbridge.

The survey also doubles to see if the services offered by HGT are filling the needs of the community. They want to see what community needs are and what the community is looking for.

The survey comes at a pivotal time for the Georgian Triangle region.

“Part of this is from the fact that we are an aging community. We are one of the fastest-aging communities certainly in the province. We know that there are lots of people out there that we are not helping early enough,” said Borg. “They end up coming to us with just a few weeks to live and we are thinking, ‘Why weren’t we supporting these people earlier? We could have helped.’”

Although recognized for the services it offers, hospice is finding there are gaps.

“We have had families say to us later, ‘We didn’t know that you did this. It would have helped with the disease trajectory,’” said Borg. “We are finding this out now because we have been open for a couple of years and we are connected to a lot of families – over 400 families this year alone. We are starting to get that little type of feedback, so we thought that we would take the bull by the horns and get out there and start that conversation now.”

Attitudes have changed, as the demographic has changed, and higher demands are being made on health care even before it becomes a crisis.

“There are different attitudes now. Most of the boomers, women specifically, have had a career and families. They can speak for themselves. In terms of health care, they know what they want, they know when they want it. Certainly, we can see that change,” said Borg.

“There has to be a recognition. Even if everyone in Collingwood knew about us, not everybody is going to come to us. There’s still going to be those people who have a fear of coming to hospice, but what we want to do is let people know what their choices are, let them know what’s out there, what we can do, and then let them make the decision about whether they want to come forward for the help.”

The survey can be found at itwontkillyoutotalkwithus.ca.

The survey is open until March 31. Everyone in the Georgian Triangle community is invited to share their comments.

HGT and Saint Elizabeth Health Care will use the feedback as they explore new service options.

