Sargant inducted into Hall of Fame

CLEARVIEW TWP. – The late Shane Sargant was inducted into Festival and Events Ontario’s Hall of Fame at its March 3 annual conference in Sault Ste. Marie.

“There was a lot of emotion in the room. It was surprising how he is so remembered by his colleagues at Festival and Events,” said Clearview Coun. Doug Measures, who attended the event along with the new community culture and tourism co-ordinator, Amanda Murray.

Sargant had the idea for the Small Halls Festival after starting at the municipality in 2013 as the town’s event planner in the recreation department.

He died suddenly July 26, 2016, at Southlake Regional Health Centre at the age of 45, but his legacy lives on.

After it’s first year, 2014, Small Halls Festival won Best New Event. Last year it won a Top 100 events award.

Small Halls Festival won Top 100 again this year.

Mayor Chris Vanderkruys said, “It’s not just what he did in Clearview Township but what he did in all his jobs. He was highly respected in the field.

“His inspiration to bring the community together is what helped us with other smaller events,” he added, including Stayner’s Music, Market Park It Thursday night event.

“He helped inspire the concept of building community. He laid the foundation of where we can go. It’s an honour for us to see him inducted and for his family,” said Vanderkruys.

A Collingwood native, Sargant grew up through the sport of hockey playing with the OHL with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds as well as Jr. B teams in Collingwood, Barrie and Orillia.

He became an event planner and worked in his early days in Port Colborne where he transformed Canal Days from a small festival to a signature event in the province.

“He completely renovated the festival and made it an enormous three-day event. He brought in bands, and comedians and jugglers and rib-fest stuff and converted the event so it became a focal point in the Niagara region for people to to go to Port Colborne and have a great time,” Measures said.

Sargant organized the community funeral for Wiarton Willy when the groundhog died two weeks before Groundhog Day.

“Then the next year, they had Wiarton Willy’s cousin, a new ground hog,” said Measures.

He also worked in Niagara Falls and for a short time in Collingwood before coming to Clearview.

Before Sargant’s arrival in Clearview former Mayor Ken Ferguson and council decided not to sell the community halls across the large township that were not being used often and which had fallen into disrepair.

The halls where brought into the township’s parks and recreation department which began overseeing the halls and their volunteers.

“Then Shane came in and said, You’ve got all these beautiful halls, why don’t we throw a festival with all these halls. Get them all together on big weekend.

“Council said ‘yes’ and we put $50,000 behind it,” said Measures.

It would be the first time holding a festival for the entire township. It came at a time when the township had also decided on a new logo and a Small Halls logo.

“So we created this Small Halls Festival and it was a huge success,” said Measures, who was the festival chair in year one.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/GiseleSarvis