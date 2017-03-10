Don't forget to vote Kraft Hockeyville Sunday

Voting begins Sunday to help lift Collingwood to top of the Kraft Hockeyville heap

Winning the next Kraft Hockeyville, which would include hosting an NHL pre-season game and receiving $100,000 in arena upgrades for the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena.

The top 10 nominations were named March 4th, five communities from the East of Canada and 5 communities from the West. Collingwood is facing off for the East division and is 1 of only 2 communities vying for the title in Ontario.

“Collingwood undoubtedly has a strong passion for hockey. Now it’s game time and we need your help to win the title of Kraft Hockeyville to give the EBMA some much needed accessibility upgrades and improvements to the dressing rooms,” says Mayor Sandra Cooper.

To help Collingwood become the next Kraft Hockeyville log onto the Kraft Hockeyville 2017 website (www.khv2017.ca) on March 12 and March 13 to vote.