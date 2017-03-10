Fear province may back away from redevelopment

Paul Darby has some insight into what the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) board is going through in its redevelopment quest.

As CEO and president of CGMH in the 1990s, when the hospital went through its last major redevelopment, and at the table as CEO of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, he has experienced the challenges of development on an existing site and a greenfield build.

There’s no question in his mind which is the better fit.

“The redevelopment process at CGMH started in 1996 and ran over three years. It was a three-year project in six phases because we were moving people at the time to make room for the next part of the redevelopment,” said Darby. ”But we did well. We had good architectural support, fortunately, and the staff were tremendous, because that is really difficult.”

Darby remembers plastic tarps sheltering staff and patients from the work. It was a difficult time, he said, with the dislocation of patients and staff, departments being moved throughout the building and then the expense of upgrades triggered by the new work being done.

“But over three years, they got it done – actually, a month ahead of schedule and on budget. But I wouldn’t recommend that to anyone. It’s not the way to do a project at all,” said Darby. “But at that point, we didn’t have much choice because we were basically expanding out the back to make the nursing units modernized.”

When the Peterborough project took place, Darby said, they were free from the same problems and he said more than half a dozen of new hospitals in the past 15 years have been built on greenfield sites.

“Every hospital that gets a chance to build on a greenfield site will build on a greenfield site ... It makes life so much simpler,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care’s way of planning might be the cause of the some of the reluctance of Collingwood council to fully endorse the CGMH redevelopment project.

“The planning horizon from the Ministry of Health is very, very long, which is challenging for people to get their head around when the plans are for 20, 30 or 40 years, but that’s exactly what they have to do,” said Darby.

The delays that have resulted from concerns expressed by Collingwood council worries Darby, who fears the project may now have to be prolonged.

“My from personal experience, when I read that the ministry had prescribed a four- to six-week turnaround, that’s pretty incredible. So, what it told me as an outsider (is) the fact that they got that incentive to get on with it is really significant,” said Darby. “... When they got approval for the hospital in Peterborough to be rebuilt, I was told that there were 100 projects on the books in Capital Branch, and in that year, in 2004, three hospitals got approved, three out of 100. So, the fact that the ministry was encouraging them told me that they were supportive of the project and they wanted to see it go ahead.”

The other side of the coin, as Darby sees it, is that from the ministry’s perspective, any kind of disagreement or confrontation in the community is “a bad omen.”

The fact the hospital says the ministry hasn’t got back to it could be a sign some of the sunshine has faded from the ministry’s perspective, he said.

“Typically, in my experience, they just back away. Hopefully, that’s not what is going to happen in this case, but it’s a great fear,” said Darby. “Not only do you lose a year; you lose about two years in the cycle, and the building cycle is about 10 years anyway. You don’t want to tack another two years onto that.”

Getting the Stage 1 plan through the ministry approval process is important for a number of reasons, but at this stage, none more than funding. The first phase is important, just to get the go-ahead, Darby said, but there is funding tied to it as well, which the hospital is likely anxious to receive, Darby said, since it incurs all the costs until it gets past this first hurdle – then the money starts to flow.

“It really boggles my mind that the town would commission a study like they have at the taxpayers’ expense when the final decision hasn’t been made,” he said. “That just doesn’t make sense to me. I, frankly, have never heard of a council commissioning a study like that before, but certainly not before they have landed on their final decision. That’s just not helpful.”

“I hope (council) realizes what’s at stake here. Without the support across the four communities, it really does compromise the project. There’s no question about that.”

