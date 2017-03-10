Hornets draw first blood in Siskin series

STAYNER - The Alliston Hornets came out in fine form Thursday night to shut out the Stayner Siskins 5-0 in the Game 1 of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL)’s Carruthers Division best of seven championship series.

Hornet’s forwards Drake Board and Stephen Nosad each potted two goals with one from Matt Hamilton.

Board, who is leading the North Conference with 31 points in the playoffs, scored the only goal of the first period in front of a home crowd of 600.

A Barrie native, Board got an assist on Matt Hamilton’s goal and scored an unassisted goal in the second period.

Nosad brought the Hornets tally to four with a shorthanded goal in last minute of play of the second period.

Then Nosad scored the lone goal of the third period with assists by Devon Gillham and Ryan Young to bring his playoff tally to 20 points.

After the game, Nosad, of Tottenham, said the team’s boost came from the goalie Matthew Nixon.

“It helped having Nixie back there keeping them off the scoreboard.”

Nixon got the shut out with 37 saves.

Hornets Head Coach Darrin Shannon said his team came out and played a solid game against the Siskins which won the regular season with the Hornets in second.

“Obviously, they finished first so we know what’s in front of us. We know we have to bring that every game and still need some breaks and fortunately tonight we got some.

“We got to keep pushing forward. That’s Game 1. Now we need to see what we can do going forward,” he said.

Siskins Head Coach Dave Steele said the team has had more than a week off and is playing a competitive team.

“Alliston was playing hard and winning the battles, spreading out and using all the ice. We were a step behind,” he said.

“We played a lot of individual efforts tonight. We were playing like we were playing a weaker team, but we are not playing a weaker team.”

But Steele is optimistic his team can turn it around.

“This is a good wake up call. I hope we realize when we get on the big ice that we start skating the way we can skate with a lot of speed. Obviously we will work a lot harder.”

When the Siskins had the puck they didn’t control it for long, said Siskins Captain Kyle Lafreniere.

“When we had the puck we didn’t have a lot of time to move it. They were on us pretty quick. That’s what killed us. We weren’t aware of how fast they were on us. We didn’t push the puck up quick enough,” he said.

However the Siskins managed to get 37 shots on net.

“We had our chances but we couldn’t get the back of the net. We couldn’t capitalize on it,” he said.

Siskins net minder Eric Pitcher saved 27 shots.

For the most part the Siskins avoided serious penalties, racking up 13 minutes, while the Hornets accumulated 19 minutes of penalties. A fight in the first period between Siskins Tristan Park and Hornets Ryan McReynolds resulted in both players getting five-minute major fighting penalties and game misconducts.

Lafreniere said the team is coming with the same game plan Friday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre at 7:30 p.m.

“We know what we have to do and we know what we can do. We just to come out tomorrow night and play our game,” he said.

New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne and Clearview Township Mayor Chris Vanderkruys have a bet that the mayor of the town which loses the series, will have to wear the winning team’s jersey to both a municipal and county council meeting.

Both mayors were in attendance Thursday night and Mayor Vanderkruys dropped the puck.

Game 3 will be played in Stayner at 1:30 p.m. Game 4 is in Alliston Tues. Mar. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 is scheduled for Stayner Thurs. Mar. 16 at 8:10 p.m. Game 6 is scheduled for Fri. Mar. 17 in Alliston at 7:30 p.m.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis