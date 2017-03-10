Lots to do for March Break

If you’re looking for ways to keep your kids and teens busy during March Break week (March 13-17), come to Collingwood Public Library for fun-filled activities, crafts, and events.

“March break at the library is going to be incredible,” said Ashley Kulchycki, supervisor of children’s and teens’ services. “We have an exciting lineup of programs, including returning favourites like The Great Collingwood Paper Airplane Competition and Library Mini-Golf, and exciting new events like Tech Tuesday and a Beauty and the Beast Tea Party. Teens will have fun with Escape Room Madness and Candy Sushi Mania. There is something for everyone between three and 18, and all programs are free.”

Events for children (ages three to 12) include:

• Take Home Story Time Kits – starting March 6 (as long as kits last)

• ‘I Spy’ Challenge – March 11 to March 19

• The Great Collingwood Paper Airplane Competition – March 13 at 2 p.m.

• Evening Story Time – March 13 at 6:30 p.m.

• Tech Tuesday – March 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Library Mini Golf – March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Be Our Guest: A Beauty and The Beast Tea Party – March 17 at 10:30 a.m.

• Enchanted: A Beauty and The Beast Event – March 17 at 2 p.m.

For teens (ages 13 to 18):

• Bad Art Contest – March 13 at 11 a.m.

• Escape Room Madness – March 14 at 6 p.m.

• Candy Sushi Mania – March 15 at 2 p.m.

• Library Mini Golf – March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Teen Pizza Party – March 17 at 5 p.m.

Look for detailed program descriptions at collingwoodpubliclibrary.ca.

If theatre is more your thing, Theatre Collingwood is offering a March break theatre camp from March 13 to 17.

Its March break drama camp at the Simcoe Street Theatre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day is led by actor/director Rochelle Reynolds. No experience is necessary, just a love of theatre and desire to have fun. Cost for camp: $160 plus HST. Call 705-445-2200 to register.

And on Friday, for all of the puppet fans, Theatre Collingwood presents professional puppeteer Jay Wilson for a one-hour show at the Simcoe Street Theatre featuring music and his team of hilarious puppets. Suitable for all ages. Show times are 2 and 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 each. Call 705-445-2200 to order, or visit theatrecollingwood.ca.