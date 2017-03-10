Vanier students burning up the slopes

COLLINGWOOD – Two Jean Vanier Catholic High School students brought home three medals from the recent provincial championships in alpine skiing.

Nicholas Orr won gold in the giant slalom. Lily Dennis won gold in the slalom and silver in the giant slalom at Blue Mountain Ski Resort during the Feb. 27 and 28 event.

“It was really nice. It was a good feeling,” Orr said of winning the high-school division.

“The conditions were not the greatest. It was very slushy and wet,” Orr said, adding it was his first time racing in those conditions.

But the win gives the 16-year-old credentials in his family.

His older brother, Matthieu Orr, placed second in same event last year when he was a Grade 12 student.

“He was happy for me,” Orr said.

For Nicholas, it was the second time he’d made the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships. Last year, he placed fourth.

Blue Mountain is a ski resort he knows well. He’s skied there since he was little and he’s in his second year of being a ski instructor there, working weekends with children.

“I like the progression of kids. It’s nice to see how at the start of the day they can barely stop and turn and by the end of the day, you have them on a chairlift,” he said.

The Grade 11 student has skied for Jean Vanier since Grade 9 and he plans to defend his title next year.

Orr is also on the Jean Vanier senior boys soccer team, which won the Georgian Bay Secondary Schools Association (GBSSA) championship in the fall and will be competing at provincials in June.

Both Orr and Dennis had won their respective giant slalom races at the GBSSA championships.

At the provincials, Dennis, 16, also struggled with the snow conditions.

“The first day, the conditions were bad and sugary and you couldn’t use your edge but the slalom course got really icy.”

After the first run, she had a lead of more than two seconds.

During the second run she fell on one of the last gates, but quickly got up and skated to the finish line.

“It was so nerve wracking,” said Dennis, who was surprised she won.

Since the win, the pair has been getting a lot of attention.

“I didn’t realized how big an accomplishment it was until I came back to school,” she said.

It was also Dennis’ second time qualifying for the provincial level competition.

Last year, he came fifth in the giant slalom and 11th in the slalom.

“I somewhat knew what I was doing this year, because I had no idea what I was doing last year.”

She used to race when she was younger but didn’t advance to the skill of being able to cross block the gates.

“This year, I went for it, so that’s what made the difference,” she said.

Dennis grew up skiing in the mountains in Banff but has lived in Thornbury for about 10 years.

She is a multi-sport athlete who also competes on the Jean Vanier girls’ varsity hockey and soccer teams.

Outside of school, she plays hockey with the Owen Sound Ice Hawks midget A team in the winter and rep soccer with the Collingwood United Soccer Club. She has also played rep soccer in Bradford and Vaughan.

“I’m better at soccer than I am at hockey,” she said.

But this summer she has a job as a counsellor at Glen Bernard Camp for Girls in Sundridge.

She plans to compete on the ski team again next year.

Dennis won the Georgian Bay single ski event of giant slalom.

