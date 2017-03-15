NEW TECUMSETH -

The Alliston Hornets closed the door on the Stayner Siskins with a 6-5 overtime win in Game 4 at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in front of a cheering crowd of more than 800 people to win the Carruthers Division title.

The Hornets swept the best-of-seven division final series in Provincial Junior Hockey League playoff action and now move on to vie for the Schmalz Cup for the third consecutive year.

The strong Alliston squad, which finished second behind the Siskins in the regular season, will now face the winner of the Pollock Division final for the North Conference championship. The Mount Forest Patriots have a 3-2 series lead on the Walkerton Hawks, with Game 6 set for Friday night in Mount Foreest.

On Tuesday night, Hornets forward Stephen Nosad scored the overtime goal 8:28 into overtime, with Drake Board and Mitch Livingston picking up assists.

Nosad, a Tottenham native and former OHL Barrie Colt, also scored a second-period goal on the power play and assisted on Devon Gillham’s third-period goal.

Nosad, who has 30 playoff points (13G, 17A) in 14 playoff games to sit second overall in the PJHL scoring behind Board, was presented with the most valuable player award in the division final after the game.

Alliston head coach Darrin Shannon said he was proud of his team’s effort and surprised his team - who split the regular-season series with the Siskins - took the division final in four games.

“Coming into the series, the hope was just to win, but we didn’t think we’d win it in four. Stayner is a really, really good team,” he said.

But he wasn’t surprised when Stayner’s heavy offensive hitters helped the team come back from a 5-3 deficit in the third period to end regulation time in a 5-5 tie. Midhurst native and PJHL regular-season scoring champion Ben Hughes scored an unassisted goal for the Siskins four minutes into the third period and talented rookie Zack Trott scored on a power-play goal, assisted by Hughes, with six minutes left in regulation to tie the game.

When asked if it was his team’s strategy to shut down Siskins’ top scorers Hughes and Trott through the series, Shannon said “for sure.”

“They are the top players in the league. Absolutely, that was part of our strategy. Hughes is an awesome player he is the best player in the league,” Shannon said. “We were fortunate to do a decent job, but you are never going to shut a guy like that down completely.”

The other key to the Hornets’ success was bringing in goalie Matthew Nixon in the quarter-finals against the Schomberg Cougars.

“We thought there was a chance for an upgrade and it worked out,” Shannon said. “You are hoping a goalie can come in and run with it and that is exactly what he did. We are fortunate to have two good goalies.”

Nixon, a Barrie native, came to the team from the Timmins Rock Junior ‘A’ club, which is part of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL).

Nixon played and won all four games in the division final against Stayner, including a 5-0 shutout in Game 1 where he faced 37 shots.

“When we are having success like we were having, we kept our same lineup. A little superstitious on our side and it seemed to work out for us,” Nixon said after the game when the Hornets celebrated with sticks, helmets and gloves all over the ice.

Nixon said the defence in front of him was “flawless.”

“Those guys Ben Hughes, JD Falconer, Kevin Boyd, we had to shut them down; minimal points the whole series. I give a lot of credit to my defence and my forwards coming back,” the goalie said. “It worked out well for us.”

Due to a suspension, JD Falconer did not play Tuesday night.

Siskins head coach Dave Steele said the Hornets outplayed his squad.

“They shut down our good guys and they made us skate and they worked our goalie and they worked our weaknesses and that’s what good teams do,” he said.

Steele also said Nixon is a “huge asset” for the Hornets.

“In playoff hockey, goalies win games and the series and it’s more important in the playoffs. I think Nixon was outstanding,” he said.

However, Steele said he is not disappointed in his goalies or his team. Last year, the team finished fourth in the division and didn’t make it to the final, whereas this year the team finished first in the regular season and was a division finalist.

“We had an unbelievably successful season; coming from fourth place to first in the regular season is an accomplishment,” he said. “Putting together a team that, for the most part, has never played together before and playing a team that’s been to the finals for 11 years in a row and won nine, the fact that we came in and did this is an accomplishment.

“I don’t feel bad about anything whatsoever or any player or anything that happened,” Steele added. “This is what we’ve accomplished in one year. Wait and see what we will accomplish next year.”

Hornets captain Devon Gillham, another Barrie native, scored two goals Tuesday night in the first period, with assists going to Mackenzie Flewelling and Ben Beausaert, and in the third with an assist by Nosad.

“They are a good team,” Gillham said after the game. “We weren’t expecting to take them in four, but we came out and set the tone and played our game every game and we ended up coming out on top.”

Gillham said he wasn’t surprised when the Siskins tied it up in the third period.

“All season, it’s been back and forth, so we know they can score and we can score,” he said.

During a timeout in the third period and another break after regulation time, Gillham said his team tried to regain its composure and continue to play their game.

And it worked.

Gillham accepted the Carruthers Division trophy for the team before passing it around to his teammates.

Stayner opened the scoring in the first period with a goal by Ryan Bell, assisted by Jordan Taylor, and another by Christian Papineau on a power play with assists by Kevin Boyd and Ryan Bell to end the fist period 2-1 for Stayner.

In the second period, Hornets defenceman Brandon Washer scored on a power play with assists by Nosad and Board, who were both just getting warmed up. Nosad and Board both scored, Board with an unassisted goal and Nosad on a power play with assists from Ryan McReynolds and Livingston to end the period 4-3 for Alliston.

Then, less than 30 seconds into the third period, Gillham potted his second goal of the night with an assist from Nosad, to take a 5-3 lead that was levelled out by Hughes and Trott to end the game 5-5.

A 20-minute overtime period began and at the 8:38 mark Nosad got his second of the night on a power play with assists from Board and Livingston.

The Hornets claimed their ninth title in 10 years and advance to the quarter-finals of the provincial playdowns, where they will play either Walkerton or Mount Forest.

