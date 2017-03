Artist, Ruth Ann Pierce (L), and Author, Rina Barone (R), partnered to create their new book entitled: ``A Bird Chronicle`` hosted a book launch and art show at Curiosity House Books and Gallery in Creemore last Saturday. A Bird Chronicle features illustrations of birds of the world, one bird for each letter of the alphabet. Geared especially for children from ages 2-7.

The book is available at the Curiosity House Books and Gallery.