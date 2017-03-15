Dinner and a show becomes a thing

After running the Olde Town Terrace in downtown Collingwood for 12 years, Ray Bandura and his wife, Sandie, always liked the people, but what really made them happy was when they could get them up to dance.

In January, when they closed the restaurant, Sandie thought they had put that chapter behind them, but Ray had visions of a dinner/dance theatre in a space that could accommodate a real show feel.

So, instead of a six-day operation, the owners of the former Olde Town Terrace have resurfaced as a special events co-ordinators – specifically, organizing a monthly dinner and dance to the sounds of some of the country’s best tribute artists.

“I was just going to get a job anywhere, really, to do something different, but Ray wants to continue with the dinner shows. He’s convinced that’s what people want to see,” said Sandie. “And you know what? It’s satisfying to see people enjoy them. People are happy. It’s a totally different atmosphere.”

Bandura is convinced this is what people would like to see.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t have sold out every one that we put on at the restaurant,” Bandura said. “They’re excited to be there. Even if they don’t know the performer, they know that they are at something special.”

The plan is to take their shows, which still include a three-course dinner, to venues where there is space to make the event more like a show.

They already have dinner shows planned at the Leisure Time Club in Collingwood and, for bigger acts, the Royal Canadian Legion in Collingwood.

“Doing this it lets us decorate, bring in lights and a sound system and a dance floor. There’s no place to dance up here,” said Bandura. “And we will have time to do this. At the restaurant, we had do this between everything else.”

There is an extensive lineup planned, including a Patsy Cline artist March 18, artists performing Bette Midler and Barry Manilow works in April, as well as larger shows including what Bandura says is the best Beatles tribute band in the country, performers from the Jersey Boys, Abbamania performed by musical-theatre actors from the Momma Mia production in Toronto, and, of course, Elvis.

“It really is something for Collingwood. All of the people we have spoken to are really excited about having a chance to dance. There’s no place to do that like this anymore,” said Bandura.

For show tickets and pricing, call the Banduras at 705-445-6950.

