Duffy should sit quietly and collect paycheque

For a guy who should be keeping his head down, Mike Duffy keeps bumping it.

The Canadian senator has reportedly attempted to have some of his legal costs reimbursed following the soap opera of his expenses, and the long trial, he put the nation through.

A Senate committee has said no, at least to this point.

When Duffy’s trial ended last April, he was found not guilty on all 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery related to his Senate expenses.

Duffy returned to the upper house of Parliament the next month.

You’d think he would have figuratively wiped his brow, settled into his seat in the red chamber and continued drawing his $145,400 salary.

Duffy, who will turn 71 in May, has a little more than four year’s salary heading his way.

But no, he’s been hard done by, at least in his own mind.

Last summer, he sent a written request for assistance to the steering committee of the Senate’s internal economy committee. Its three members turned Duffy’s request down in August.

They reasoned that since Senators have never been reimbursed for legal fees on criminal charges before, this was no time to start.

Someone in Duffy’s office, however, noted Senate policy states only that it won’t pay costs from a criminal conviction, and the senator wasn’t convicted.

Also that Duffy only wanted reasonable and partial compensation.

So Duffy asked to appeal that decision to the full committee.

What that committee decided is it wanted to hear from Duffy and set a Dec. 1, 2016, date. The senator didn’t show.

His people reportedly said that since the committee had already decided not to reimburse Duffy, there was little point in him appearing.

Duffy could still take his case to the Senate as a whole, however.

The former TV political reporter was charged, and acquitted, for his questionable travel expenses, awarding government contracts to his buddies and then attempting to repay this money once questions were asked.

The travel expenses that got Duffy in trouble totalled $82,000, according to the Crown. Duffy received $90,000 from Nigel Wright, then prime minister Stephen Harper’s former chief of staff, to pay the bill.

Shady, yes. Illegal? No.

You’d think, and hope, Mike Duffy would just sit quietly in the Senate and collect his paycheque.