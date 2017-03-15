Police seek help finding missing person

COLLINGWOOD- Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Missing is 56 year-old Alexander MEEKER of Mississauga, he is described as approximately 5'10" tall, medium build with grey hair. He was last seen at his workplace in Barrie on March 8, 2017 and is possibly driving a 2010 GMC pickup truck, white in colour, with Ontario plate 9205RN.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Meeker is asked to call the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, you will remain anonymous.