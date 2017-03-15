Radio host by day, wrestler by night

You can hear him every morning of the radio playing tunes, talking about the issues of the day with co-host Marianne McCloud, but if you want to hear him talk with real passion, ask him about wrestling.

Ben McCully, who updates you on your weather, is also an experienced wrestler – more than 17 years of heading to gyms, community centres and hockey rinks, putting up with the training, the bruises and strains just to put a smile on people’s faces.

The high-octane world of the professional WWE has been entertaining fans for years, but smaller circuits like Rock Solid Wrestling, which brought its show to the recent Wasaga Beach Snowman Mania festival, have just as fervent fan base.

Although a fan of the sport since he was a kid, he got into the game fairly early.

“When I was in college, I was trained on the East Coast by a group of guys who used to call themselves the Cardinal Sinners, and one of those three guys is in the WWE right now, so it’s nice to have that connection,” said McCully. “I was full-time six nights a week on the road, on the ring crew, so I was there hours before anyone else to set up the ring. Then I would wrestle my match, and then when the show is over, I would be there for hours after tearing everything back down and then on to the next town.”

He was then 20 years old and working on his journalism degree.

“Before I started that, I committed to going back to the radio station where I was doing my summer co-op. So, in the summer, I was on the summer cruiser-type thing and they asked me back after my first summer, so I committed to going back. When I started touring as a wrestler, it lasted two months,” sayid McCully. “Then I had to go back to this job that I had committed to because I didn’t have the courage to say no and follow the dream of wrestling, so I did both.”

Historically, the exhibition wrestling got its start in circuses. Later, the shows went out on their own in small circuits across North America.

Getting the question out of the way early, McCully dispels the notion the sport is fake.

“... Because everyone says that wrasslin’ is fake, we say no, it’s pre-determined,” said McCully. “It’s not fake, because everything that you do in the ring, all the moves and stuff are real – it’s just that you are trained not to get injured.”

The psychology of the sport isn’t complex. It’s one part reality show and one part storytelling. A life-size and real-time battle of good versus bad.

Like any well-produced television show, it builds from a minor collision, erupting into a full-scale crisis and resolution. Unlike television, the good guy doesn’t always win.

McCully’s kick-off to his career was inauspicious.

“We were at a pizza place and they jazzed me because I didn’t have any money for food. ‘I’ll tell you what: If you get up on that table in front of this full pizza place and dance, we’ll buy you pizza,’” McCully said. “So, as a person who doesn’t say no to the people training you, out of a respect thing, and also being a poor student who would jump at anything for a chance for a free meal, I jumped up on the table and oh I danced. I guess I danced well, because the next day at training, when I walked through the doors, they said, ‘I’ve got your character.’”

His first character, he said, was Vinnie Glide, the disco-dancing bad guy.

“My bosses said, ‘You’re Vinnie Glide, this disco dancer, dancing in all your matches,’ and that’s how my character was born – dancing for food in a pizza place. So, for years I have wrestled as Vinnie Glide,” McCully said.

His role – because it was “a high-quality, top-notch promotion, wrestling with and being trained by WWE-calibre guys” – saw him go out for his first match and “get my ass kicked and then I’m done for the night.”

“Back then, my specialty was to go out, dance, get the crowd to boo me and then get my ass kicked.”

Going back to the show in Wasaga Beach, McCully was happy with the way things worked out and is looking forward to when the company is back in Collingwood, this time featuring WWE legend Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat in May.

“In Wasaga Beach, there was a huge crowd. What I cared about was that was there more people there than last year ... and, sure enough, there was – just about six hundred people – and they were extremely boisterous.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com