Siskin's season ends in overtime

ALLISTON - The Alliston Hornets closed the door on the Stayner Siskins with a 6-5 overtime win in Game 4 at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre in front of a cheering crowd of more than 800 people.

The Hornets won four games straight in the best of seven final series in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s North Carruthers Division and now move on to vie for the Schmalz Cup for the third consecutive year.

Hornet’s Stephen Nosad scored the overtime goal.

The Tottenham native also scored a second period goal on a power play and got an assist on Devon Gillham’s third period goal.

Nosad completed the series with 30 playoff points (13G, 17A) and was presented with the most valuable player award in the division after the game.

Head Coach Darrin Shannon said he was proud of his team’s efforts and surprised his team took the series in four games.

“Coming into the series the hope was just to win but we didn’t think we’d win it in four. Stayner is a really, really good team.”

But he wasn’t surprised when Siskins heavy hitters helped the team come back from a 5-3 deficit in the third period to end the game in a 5-5 tie. Ben Hughes scored an unassisted goal and Zack Trott scored on a power play goal assisted by Hughes.

When asked if it was his team’s strategy to shut down Siskins’ top scorers Hughes and Trott through the series, Shannon said ‘for sure.”

“They are the top players in the league. Absolutely that was part of our strategy. Hughes is an awesome player he is the best player in the league. We were fortunate to do a decent job but you are never going to shut a guy like that down completely,” Shannon said.

The other key to the Hornets success was bringing in goalie Matthew Nixon in the quarter finals series against the Schomberg Cougars.

“We thought there was a chance for an upgrade and it worked out. You are hoping a goalie can come in and run with it and that is exactly what he did. We are fortunate to have two good goalies,” Shannon said.

Nixon, of Barrie, came to the team from Timmins Rock a Jr. A Hockey Club that is part of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL).

Matthew Nixon played and won all four games in the final series against Stayner, including a 5-0 shut-out in Game 1.

“When we are having success like we were having, we kept our same line up - a little superstitious on our side and it seemed to work out for us,” Nixon said after the game when the Hornets celebrated with sticks, helmets and gloves all over the ice.

Nixon said his defence was “flawless.”

“Those guys Ben Hughes, JD Falconer, Kevin Boyd we had to shut them down - minimal points the whole series. I give a lot of credit to my defence and my forwards coming back. It worked out well for us.”

Due to a suspension, Falconer did not play Tuesday night.

Hornets captain Devon Gillham scored two goals Tuesday night in the first period, with assists Mackenzie Flewelling and Ben Beausaert, and in the third with an assist by Stephen Nosad. “They are a good team. We weren’t expecting to take them in four but we came out and set the tone and played our game every game and we ended up coming out on top,” he said after the game.

Gillham said he wasn’t surprised when the Siskins tied it up in the third period.

“All season it’s been back and forth so we know they can score and we can score,” he said.

A time out in the third period and after the third period, Gillham said the team endeavoured to regain its composure and continue to play their game and it worked.

Gillham accepted the Carruthers Division trophy for the team before passing it around to his teammates.

Stayner opened the scoring in the first period with a goal by Ryan Bell, assisted by Jordan Taylor, and another by Christian Papineau on a power play with assists by Kevin Boyd and Ryan Bell to end the fist period 2-1 for Stayner.

In the second period Hornet Brandon Washer scored on a power play with assists by Nosad and Drake Board, who were both just getting warmed up. Nosad and Board both scored, Board with an unassisted goal and Nosad on a power play with assists from Ryan McReynolds and Mitch Livingston to end the period 4-3 for Alliston.

Then in less than 30 seconds of play in the third period Gillham got his second goal of the night with a assist by Nosad to take a 5-3 lead that was levelled out by Hughes and Trott to end the game 5-5.

A 20-minute overtime period began and at the 8:38 mark Nosad got his second of the night on a power play with assists by Board and Mitch Livingston.

Siskins head coach Dave Steele said the Hornets played a good final series of hockey.

“They shut down our good guys and they made us skate and they worked our goalie and they worked our weaknesses and that’s what good teams do,” he said.

Steele said Nixon is a “huge asset” for the Hornets. “In playoff hockey, goalies win games and the series and it’s more important in the playoffs. I think Nixon was outstanding.”

However Steele said he is not disappointed in his goalies or his team. Last year the team finished fourth in the division and didn’t make it to the finals, whereas this year the team finished first in the regular season and was the finalist in the playoffs.

“We had an unbelievably successful season coming from fourth place to first in the regular season is an accomplishment.

“Putting together a team that for the most part has never played together before and playing a team that’s been to the finals for 11 years in a row and won nine - the fact that we came in and did this is an accomplishment. I don’t feel bad about anything whatsoever or any player or anything that happened,” he said.

“This is what we’ve accomplished in one year. Wait and see what we will accomplish next year,” he said.

The Hornets claimed their ninth title in 10 years and advance to the quarter finals of the provincial title, where they will play either Walkerton or Mount Forest.

