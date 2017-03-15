Youth nominations open in Wasaga Beach

Nominations are open for the Outstanding Youth Awards until noon March 24.

Wasaga Beach’s Celebrate Youth Outstanding Youth Awards recognizes the work and contribution of a young people who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and dedication to their community and who is an inspiration to fellow youth.

Nominations can be submitted through the link on the town’s website.

Awards are presented to a junior youth in Grades 6 to 8 and a senior youth in Grades 9 to 12 who must be Wasaga Beach residents at the annual Celebrate Youth Gala, during National Youth Week, May 5 at the Wasaga Beach Rec Plex from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and include a light dinner, entertainment and a vote for your favourite nominee and are available at the Rec Plex and the Wasaga Beach Youth Centre until May 1.