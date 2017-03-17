Collingwood Sunshine list released for 2016

Collingwood - In time for the first day of Spring, Collingwood released their ‘Sunshine List’, a list compiled of the names of town employees who were paid more than $100,000 in salaries and total taxable benefits.

Introduced in 1996 the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires that municipalities, as organizations that receive public funding from the Province of Ontario, disclose annually the names, positions, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees paid $100,000 or more in a calendar year.

As a contract employee, Chief Administrative Officer John Brown’s salary tops the list at $226,811, which includes payment in lieu of OMERS pension, which is not included in other permanent staff salaries.

Town directors, Dean Collver in Parks, Recreation and Culture, Planning director Nancy Farrer, Treasurer Marjory Leonard, Public Works and Engineering director Brian MacDonald, Martin Rydlo, director of Marketing and Business development and Town Clerk Sara Almas all topped the town’s salary list, while 23 of the 38 names listed are Fire Fighters all of whom either received pay increases or are new to this list due to 2016 ratification increase and retro payment.

Last year 25 employees were on the list.

The $100,000 figure means salary before taxes, and does not include taxable benefits. However, for those who are paid $100,000 or more, the total value of these taxable benefits must be disclosed.

Beginning with 2012 salaries, the definition of salary now also includes per diems and/or retainers paid to employees, in addition to amounts reported as employment income on the Canada Revenue Agency T4 slip.

The act covers the Government of Ontario, crown agencies, municipalities, hospitals, boards of public health, school boards, universities, colleges, Hydro One, Ontario Power Generation, and other public sector employers who receive a significant level of funding from the Province.