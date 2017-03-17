Education is key in funeral planning

When national media last week presented two stories about upselling at a time when families are under stress and vulnerable, Sara-Dale Hartshorn was mortified.

Hartshorn, managing director of Chatterson Funeral Home began answering phone calls from concerned families the morning after the television broadcast.

The pieces were based on stories from families that discovered expectations from pre-paid funerals were being disregarded and were told that increased services would raise their fees by thousands of dollars.

“I’m saddened to hear of some of thing going on, and not everybody should be painted with the same wide brush as you are sort of led to believe when you read the article that was in the Toronto Star, what you hear Marketplace on CBC. Those were pictures drawn by a group of people that I don’t know personally,” said Hartshorn. “I know of the big corporations and that kind of thing, but I don’t know their practices, but what was unveiled was certainly unkind to the public, to the consumer and to our profession.”

The reaction from the community to the stories was immediate.

“It started Saturday after the Marketplace broadcast, things like. ‘Now tell me if I want simple cremation do I get it’ or ‘do I have to do this’ or we have had some at need calls as well that start of with ‘I just want…’ and they are quite emphatic in terms of what they want.”

“I sure that they are frightened that we might talk them into some they don’t want, and that’s not our intention, said Hartshorn. “We’ve also had people that have pre-paid and pre-arranged their funerals and they are concerned whether they have enough to cover what they ask for.”

A major problem for families is that they don’t know. Like many services from financial planning to preparing for end of life, people are aware of what is available or even what their rights are and where to go if there is issues.

“Who wants to be having coffee with their spouse and say let’s plan our funerals today, they would be a rare breed,” said Danielle York of Fawcett Funeral Home in Collingwood. “We are always trying to say to people pre-plan. It’s two steps. pre-plan is no obligation costs it is just putting your wishes on papers, Second if you do want to pre-pay for whatever reasons, for some there are financial benefits for others, it is purely peace of mind knowing that their kids don’t have to worry. We suggest to people you should do that but it’s one of things where people think, I’ll do it next year and never get around to it.”

When the province’s funeral services act was revamped in 2012, more protections were created for consumers.

“The legislation that we have is really quite binding; it’s quite restrictive in how we conduct our business. I don’t know all of the intricate details of what happened on the TV program, I know what they portrayed but I don’t know what was behind the scenes, it is certainly nothing that would happen here because our legislation simply doesn’t allow it,” said Hartshorn. “The big difference after the legislation in 2012 was that prior to 2012 preplanned contracts were not guaranteed contracts, it didn’t have to be guaranteed. A lot of funeral homes did guarantee it, it was written in the fine print. Following 2012 it had to be guaranteed.”

Like any expenditure, it is best to do your research and ask questions. If you are one of the enlightened that already has a pre-paid contract ask to review with the funeral home, said Hartshorn. With North Americans living longer there are most likely different needs that have to be addressed.

“We have families that have pre-arranged since the 1970s and when they live into their 90s and 100s they need changes,” said Hartshorn. “And if there are funds remaining, that’s money that goes back into the estate, not money we can keep.”

Education is key in avoiding any misunderstands or hard feelings. A death is a difficult thing for a family to have experience and the worry that you might be being misled makes the stress even greater.

“I want people to know to ask questions, we want the families that we serve to be educated,” York said. “Our approach is to listen, to understand what the family needs. We don’t have sales quotas, we don’t have high pressure tactics and nobody should in this type of situation.”

A consumer information guide is available by request from all Ontario funeral homes or by contacting the Bereavement Authority of Ontario.

