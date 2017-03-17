View from the timing shed

It’s been a few years since Blue Mountain hosted the World Ski Cross and this year not only did it return but it was the final stop on the World Tour as their season came to an end.

Having volunteered with the Ski Cross competitions in the past, I was happy to hear of its return. The competitors are a great group of young people and it’s always a pleasure to work on their behalf.

In the past I have been outdoors. I have marshalled crowds, sorted skiers, retrieved racing bibs and even helped with the trophy presentations. The latter was the strangest. Being a non-skier, it seemed peculiar to be on international television delivering trophies.

This time around I had a new assignment. I had the pleasure of working indoors, registering the media. In this room my partner Bob and I were to keep details of the media seeking access to the skiers and the course.

Arriving for my duty, I was informed that I had arrived early. A day early. I like being ahead of time but this was ridiculous. Alright I misread my calendar. It’s an age thing.

When the real day arrived, my cohort Bob and I were sent down the hall to an area that was to be the Media Room.

During the last competition, the media area was located in the main hallway with a great mix of skiers, coaches, media and volunteers. This time the entire competition had been moved to a new location. Media was located in the basement of the Blue Mountain Inn, close to the master control centre. This was an isolated location, well removed from the hub of activities. However, not all was lost. We had great experiences meeting some wonderful regional people and media from around the world.

We had CBC people camped in our room going over taped interviews before shipping off the finished products down to Toronto.

We had young entrepreneurs starting out in the media business who were living on a shoestring. Their idea of supper was getting some sushi at the Loblaws deli. We directed them to the Volunteer Centre for something more substantial after gleaning that bit of knowledge. Don’t tell.

Then there was a fellow named Murray who was developing a virtual reality programme that we were privileged to view. Wow! There I was flying down the slopes at Kitzbuhel. I was a non-skier experiencing the downhill thrill while standing in the media room at Blue Mountain. I flew down the course with the sensation of being there. I could see the fences on either side of me and if I looked down I could even see my ski tips. It was a blast.

The staff from Blue Mountain checked that we had all we needed. Alpine Canada kept us up to date. Overall we had quite an enlightening experience.

Best of all, it was warm. I can think of race days when I would have paid to be inside. Watching the CBC video stream indoors was much warmer than being outside.

One last note. Just as the races concluded I was recruited to get outside and do my old duty. Round up the winners for the podium presentations. Sure. Having been locked in the basement for three days I was now assigned to find the winners. No problem. I’m happy the competitors knew enough to show up at the appropriate moment so I looked very efficient, as usual.

Celebrating a great World Ski Cross final, Kent Walton can be reached at ebreflections@rogers.com.