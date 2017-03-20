CIA Comedy fundraiser for My Friends House

#beboldforchange

In honour of International Women's Day and the incredible women at My Friends House, CIA Comedy is holding a comedy fundraiser March 24.

A night of hilarious improv comedy, and a toe tapping raucous with the music of Shipyard Kitchen Party.

Your $10 goes to a great cause- helping women become strong and independent! May we all live to see the day that women's shelters are no longer needed!

Event is being held at Molly Bloom's Irish Pub Friday March 24 8-10pm. All proceeds to My Friends House. Tickets available at the door.