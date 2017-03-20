Crazy dippers challenge Harbour's chilly water

These two nurses understand the concept of SHOCK just a little bit better after hitting the icy water of Collingwood Harbour during the Meridian Credit Union fundraiser for the hospital. Manda Price (left) and Jocelyn Mather (right) are helped by Collingwood firefighters Tyler Bridle and Trevor Firstbrook. This is the fifth year of the event which helps raise money for the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation.

Aid by Collingwood fire fighters to help the dippers, more than 30 people participated in the event which has raised more than $50,000 over the years for the hospital’s Foundation.