Wilson charges Wynne is in contempt with ads

TORONTO - Ontario PC House Leader Jim Wilson charged that Kathleen Wynne's taxpayer-funded hydro ads are in contempt of parliament.

The self-congratulatory ads, which the auditor general has said are out of line, are running before legislation has been introduced, an alleged breach of parliamentary rules.

Wilson informed the Speaker today that he will rise on a point of privilege arguing a case of contempt by the Ministry of Energy.

"What we've got here is a clear case of electioneering from the Wynne Liberals using taxpayer dollars," said Wilson.

The ads in question,suggests electricity charges could be reduced by 25% by summer, appeared on both social media and radio markets across Ontario.

"Neither MPPs nor the public even know what the new hydro scheme looks like, what it will cost, and who will get left behind," added Wilson. "Clearly, these advertisements serve no purpose other than to promote Kathleen Wynne's re-election."

Government house leader Yasir Naqvi says the ads don't interfere with the proceedings of the House because there is nothing to interfere with, since no legislation has yet been introduced.

"Based on past parliamentary rulings, we feel that we've got a very strong case. We look forward to hearing the ruling of the Speaker," said Wilson, noting that the Ministry of Energy has previously confirmed that legislation is needed to enact this new hydro scheme.