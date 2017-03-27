The Simcoe County Archives is often described as the go-to place to research ancestors — and this is a reasonable conclusion.

Inside its building at 1149 Highway 26, northwest of Barrie, the Simcoe County Archives is home to an astounding collection of regional historical documents, photographs, and maps — all genealogical gems that are unique, irreplaceable, and not yet available on the web. Sorry, Google!

This said, there is more happening at the Archives than just genealogical research. Visitors have delved into a variety of subjects, from local paranormal activities and long-forgotten police investigations to metal-detecting sites and the aftermath of the 1985 Barrie tornado. Some visitors have also searched for historically accurate interior and exterior decorating for restoring older homes and offices, plus information for archaeological and environmental site assessments.

“There are many, many creative ways in which people are using the history stored within the Simcoe County Archives. They are coming here to answer all sorts of historical questions for an amazing range of projects,” said Matthew Fells, acting County Archivist. “Add in those people looking into local authors, gathering information to produce TV programs, or seeking historical facts for the anniversary of their church, school, or social organization, and there were — and are — a whole lot of reasons to check out the archives. If you need hard-to-find historical information about Simcoe County and the surrounding area, we’re the place to visit.”

If you have a question, the archives can help. Recently, the Oro-Medonte Historical Association decided to add illustrated historical signage to the popular Oro-Medonte Rail Trail. Formerly a rail line, the Oro-Medonte Rail Trail runs 28 kilometres along the west shore of Lake Simcoe, from Barrie northeast to Orillia.

“We wanted to erect photo-illustrated signs telling hikers about the area they are walking through; its history, culture, and people,” said Joanna McEwen, a local artist and one of three Oro-Medonte Historical Association volunteers (the others being Tim Crawford and Paul Marshall) who researched information for the markers. “The local historical photos and information we needed were available at the Simcoe County Archives in their original form. This is priceless data that simply couldn’t be found anywhere else.”

Among the historical signs that now mark the Oro-Medonte Rail Trail is one entitled The Ice Industry. In the days before electric freezers and icemakers, people cut ice from Lake Simcoe each winter and warehoused it in sawdust insulation to ensure it lasted through summer. According to the sign, “spring-fed Lake Simcoe was thought to be the purest body of fresh water in Canada, and harvesting ice became a massive industry. Lake Simcoe Ice was exported, much by rail, directly to urban destinations far away from the lake, including the United States.”

Another Oro-Medonte Rail Trail sign under the title Tools of the Trade/Early Ice Fishing illustrates handmade First Nations and pioneer fishing lures and fishing equipment. Based on information and artifact photos derived from the Archives, the sign explains how fish were winter-harvested from a frozen-over Lake Simcoe, including the challenging art of spear-fishing.

“It is amazing how much you can find in the Simcoe County Archives about our region,” said McEwen. “Some of the historical information is also quite surprising. For instance, there used to be 37 taverns located along the 52-kilometre road from Barrie to Penetanguishene.”

One of the many gems in the Archives’ collection is a recorded interview with Major Earle Frank Hersey (1905-2006), who lived in Barrie and served on city council.

Major Hersey was involved in the search for Albert Johnson, the Mad Trapper of Rat River, who died in 1932 in a gunfight with police after a lengthy manhunt through the Northwest Territories and Yukon. During the final showdown, Major Hersey was shot by the Mad Trapper, who “just, he made one of those snap shots…he just pulled the rifle like that and shot…and it hit me dead centre, you see, and straightened me up. So, I…I…it was the snow kinda made a bit of a smoke screen, but I couldn’t move, I was paralysed from my…from my chest down, you see.”

Major Hersey later went on to serve in the Second World War, where he had the opportunity to have tea with Winston Churchill, who questioned him about the nature and peoples of Canada’s northern territories.

“I was really flabbergasted. But, [chuckles] however, the big thing that impressed me, uh, was Churchill’s knowledge of Canada. He really…knew all about our geography up there and that type of thing. We had tea…but he just, he asked just a steady stream of questions about our Northwest Territories, and uh, [clears throat] well, and on about travelling up there. And...uh, the, the attitude that the Eskimos had. Would they…be anti-uh, Russia, or uh, would they, would they support our government type of thing?”

In addition to providing hard-to-find historical information from its own resources, the Archives’ researchers can also help track it down at other locations.

Staff at Ontario’s Awenda Provincial Park on the Penetanguishene Peninsula (Georgian Bay) were trying to unearth more about its history and that of surrounding Tiny Township.

“We had access to photocopies of the 1822 surveys and field notes prepared by John Goessman, but had no idea where the originals were,” said Tim Tully, the park’s Natural Heritage Education Leader. “The detective-like researchers at the Archives dug away at the problem and eventually discovered that the originals were hidden away in Peterborough at the Ministry of Natural Resources’ headquarters, which runs our park. Without the archivists’ help, we might never have found them.”

There are three morals to this story.

First, if you need historical information about Simcoe County for any kind of project, then the Simcoe County Archives is the place to start your search. Second, the archives’ expert staff is invaluable at tracking down information no one else can find. Third, if and when you de-clutter your home, “please consider donating any historical material you might have, as well as any current records — photographs, papers, recordings of intangible culture, digital or otherwise — that provide a snapshot of your community,” Fells said. “Someday, someone will use them as a part of a project we can’t even imagine today.”

To learn more, visit the Archives website: simcoe.ca/dpt/arc or visit the Archives in person Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This story was created by Content Works, Postmedia’s commercial content division, on behalf of County of Simcoe.