Creemore Atoms take provincial title

CREEMORE — The Creemore Valley Hawks Atom Rep team waved and hollered from a fire truck Saturday, which paraded them around town wearing their red ball caps after they won the Ontario Minor Hockey Association Championship Saturday.

The team won the 2016/2017 DD Division infront of a standing-room-only crowd at the Creemore arena against the West Lorne Comets in three games of a first to six-points final series.

The Creemore Hawks were up two games on the West Lorne Comets going into Saturday’s Game 3 at the Creemore Arena. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.

The Hawks won with a breakaway goal in overtime by Brody Coe.

“I’m very proud of the boys. They’ve done an excellent job. I’m proud of their work ethic throughout the year to achieve their goals,” said head coach John Millsap.

Last year the team of nine and 10-year-old boys lost the OMHA title in the finals to the Essa Eagles. That made them more determined this year, Millsap explained.

“They decided to make the run for it this year... They never laid back from the start of the season.”

The team’s record is 37-1-3 for the season.

“The team’s played an excellent season all year. They only lost one game in the season. They’ve put together quite a winning season.”

The win comes with a trophy and medallions and hats for each player.

“Those hats are hard to come by. Some kids play their entire minor hockey career without one,” Millsap added.

Goals were scored Saturday by Luke Millsap, (2) and Miles Millar (1).

For the series Luke Millsap scored six goals, Brody Coe scored four, with one each from Griffin MacIntyre, Miles Millar, Brent Thomson and Brady Reynolds.

The goalie for the series was Sawyer Lammle, who got a shut-out at Game 2 in West Lorne.

The Game 1 score was 5-4 and Game 2 score was 5-0 for the Hawks.

The team is continuing to play this week, going for the Georgian Bay Minor Hockey League Championship versus the Elmvale Coyotes.

Millsap is joined on the coaches bench with John Millar and Chris Lammle. The trainer is Alan Palmer and the manager is Caitlyn Coe.

The team is sponsored by Richard Talbot Carpentry, Creemore Village Pharmacy, Creemore Springs Brewery, Miller’s Dairy, Millsap Farms, Giffen Apples and Creemore Foodland.

