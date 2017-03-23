Plaskett and son coming to Collingwood

Collingwood is one stop on a national tour as Joel Plaskett hits the road with one of his biggest musical influences, his father, Bill Plaskett.

Joined by special guests, Peterborough's Mayhemingways, the father & son duo will perform songs from their new record, Solidarity, and as well as favourites from Joel's vast catalogue of music. Bill & Joel Plaskett will be at the Historic Gayety Theatre on April 15.

Tickets are $36.50 plus service fee and can be purchased at the by phone at 1 888-353-3203 or online at www.gayetytheatre.com

When Bill Plaskett and his son Joel Plaskett get together to write songs the result, as Bill

describes it, is “a touch of the traditional mixed in with the new, and a lot of the unexpected, arrived at through experimentation.” The result is Solidarity, an album that welds Bill’s traditional folk leanings with Joel’s long and acclaimed history in the Canadian rock landscape.

While Joel is a nationally known, JUNO Award winning songwriter, the foundations of his talent began at home with his father Bill, who is an accomplished musician himself and co-founder of the Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival. "My father has certainly been one of my biggest musical influences,” says Plaskett. “I grew up around him playing guitars and his love of folk music, particularly music from the British Isles and Ireland is something I've inherited from him – artists like Bert Jansch, Richard Thompson, and Paul Brady. Conversely, I have introduced him to some of my favourite records by artists like Those Bastard Souls, Led Zeppelin, and Gillian Welch.”

Their converging approaches to songwriting left lots of room for both to help shape each other’s songs. Bill says the pair spent a lot of time “figuring out what to play, and what not to play, listening critically to each other, and talking about the results. And then figuring out themes, motifs, and connections.” The result of which is “a complementary but different melodic sense that creates a guitar weave that is unique to us,” says Joel. “Between the 6 string, tenor and tiple guitars, the bouzoukis and mandolas, there are a lot of ringing strings on this album. Wouldn't have it any other way.”

The new album “Solidarity” is a great summation of their collaboration, both lyrically and sonically. “I wanted a song Dad and I could sing together that connected our individual journeys and our personal politics,” says Joel. “The word ‘solidarity’ came to mind and didn't leave.”