Suspending belief for a song

What do you think of when hear about puppets?

It might be the Muppets from Sesame Street or maybe that sock puppet you made a long time ago.

For Jay Wilson, puppets put him in touch with a whole new audience.

Wilson was in Collingwood with his Pandora’s Sox team to host a workshop for children at the recent March Break theatre camp hosted by Theatre Collingwood, but he left the audiences that he met with a different view of what a puppet can become.

Wilson, no stranger to Theatre Collingwood, was once in change of fundraising and marketing there.

“I am proud of what the theatre was able to accomplish. We went from a community theatre company to a full-equity company in the eight short years that I was with them. That’s outstanding,” says Wilson. “I am very proud of the time that I spent there and when I left, it was because it was time to leave and do something else.”

That something else took him in all directions, but theatre is where his heart was, and working with puppets began when he was studying theatre in the 1970s.

“I started with puppets in university when I graduated from a theatre program, there was a girl there that had gone over to France to study mime and puppetry, and when she came back she formed a company called Ecological Theatre and so we started doing combination of acting and puppetry combined,” says Wilson. “And it just sort of stuck ever since.”

His own puppet company began in a moment of serendipity, while working at an employment agency.

“The puppets themselves actually come from a employment disability program, so I don’t build the puppets. I am horrible at crafts,” says Wilson. “I had a person there who was very interested in set and scenic design, so he said I would like to get a job doing something like that, and I was working as a councillor at a employment centre.

One man’s need for a career became another person’s chance to get back on the stage.

“I said that it could be tricky and I asked, do you have any experience, and he said no. So I said, why don’t we start with something for some experience. I said to him, I would like to start a puppet company, have you ever sewn a puppet? He said no, but I would love to,” says Wilson.

“So I said, OK, you make me some puppets. I’ll find a wage subsidy and we’ll figure out how to turn this into a job for you. I got two wonderful puppets and he had the training he needed to go on and work.”

What attracts Wilson to the craft is it is so much different than what he did as an actor.

“The funny thing with puppets is we are willing to suspend our belief in reality. We are so willing to turn an inanimate object into a character and we just love doing that,” says Wilson. “Actors do the same thing, but once you add the human face to it, we prepare ourselves to go on stage. With puppets, we don’t do that. We don’t identify with them directly, they are no threat, no threat to my ego, even. We completely embrace them, so as a puppeteer you can do all sorts of magical things now that you know that the audience is completely accepting in everything that you do.”

Wilson now does a lot of shows at senior’s homes (a tougher audience than with kids) but he finds that if he has a chance to get out into the audience before the show begins with one of his puppets, slowly the attention goes from him to the puppet.

“When they stop looking at you and just watch the puppet, you’re in.” says Wilson.

For seniors the show takes on much more of a vaudeville flavour. A little song, perhaps some elocution and his two most popular puppets, Pandora and Prometheus. For kids, it’s more of a workshop. Both help Wilson entertain and educate.

“The weird thing about puppetry is that you do spend an awful lot of time with these characters,” says Wilson. “Prometheus and I spend a lot of time together. If anyone else is in the building, they swear that there are two people having an argument, and once you start doing that, you don’t want to stop.”

