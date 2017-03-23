WASAGA BEACH - Officials with the town of Wasaga Beach say the municipality has taken its first step in a new direction that will re-start it’s economic engine.

During Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, members passed the Downtown Development Master Plan (DDMP) which provides a blue print to re-develop the beachfront and Main Street for residents and tourists.

One of the first potential projects to be built would be a pedestrian-friendly traffic roundabout. Construction could begin as early as next spring.

If the plan is approved, another recommendation will be to erect large signs along Main Street showing an artist's rendering of the proposed plan and replace the current welcome sign on Mosley Street with the beach development plan.

Andrew McNeill, the town’s director of economic development and tourism, said beginning construction of structures for residents will be the bait to attract developers who are more interested in the beach development.

The town hub could include a recreation centre as well as an ice pad, new library, town square and arts centre and could be located adjacent to the roundabout near the beach.

“This is the start of the real work," said McNeill. "The hard work is taking it from plan to action."

The first step in the plan is identifying an area where the municipality can concentrate growth and improve the quality of life for residents and tourists, McNeill said, adding the $625 million project, over many years, will bring in 500,000 more visitors a year to the town, increase over-night stays by almost 50% and bring in another $90 million a year.

“It will impact every resident and every business owner in town,” he said.

The master plan is a 200-page report that was recommended for council’s approval along with 19 next steps.

“This is a very exciting time for Wasaga Beach,” Mayor Brian Smith said. “This is the second most exciting time in my career as mayor here,” he said. "The first would be the purchase of the majority of the commercial beachfront in April 2015."

Smith said moving the plan forward to develop both a town square and community hub with a traffic roundabout along Main Street — as well as a variety of beachfront residential, hotel and commercial development — will not be easy.

“This is going to get more difficult and we have to take the leadership role to move forward and make this happen," he said.

Development has to be balanced with the residents’ ability to pay taxes so that a beautiful downtown and beachfront can be realized without adding another 30% to the tax roll, Smith added.

“We are going to do our darnedest to have the development community and (other levels of) government pay the majority of this. That is our goal,” he said.

The recent KPMG audit of the town’s financial situation showed that the town is in very good shape.

Deputy Mayor Nina Bifolchi and Coun. Sylvia Bray voted against the report on Tuesday.

Bifolchi said she had a number of concerns with the report, one of which was wanting to have a special meeting to discuss just the Downtown Development Master Plan, rather than it being one part of a large committee of the whole agenda that extended the meeting to 4.5 hours on Tuesday.

“I struggle with a recommendation that is 22, 23 paragraphs long. We don’t have a full costing or true understanding” of all the details," she said. “Something this important and significant should not be approved tonight (and) crammed into a full agenda."

Bray said she was expecting a full presentation of the plan, rather than it being opened and voted upon quickly, adding that one of the 19 next steps that she is concerned about is one that includes retaining members of the extended consulting team including FORREC, some of whom charge $250 an hour.

FORREC is an international entertainment design company with its headquarters in Toronto.

“I don’t want to give carte blanche,” to a whole team of pricey experts, she said.

Bray said she’d understood that their role was complete after the $350,000 master plan project was created.

Smith said while the town will be moving ahead with many projects included in the plan, each individual one will come to council for approval.

“There is a ton of approvals moving forward. By approving the plan, we are approving staff to move forward and do the heaving lifting,” the mayor said.

All the recommendations will come back to council as they progress, McNeill said.

The DDMP report was approved in a 5-2 vote but has be to approved at the March 28 council meeting to take effect.

The report is available at www.wasagabeach.com.

