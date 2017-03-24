Elvis doc screening at Simcoe Street Theatre

It was a difficult documentary to make for Mountain Goat Film Company.

Despite being banned by the Collingwood Elvis Festival and receiving numerous legal notifications from Elvis Presley Enterprises, King for a Day will be released in Collingwood on April 1.

The film will have a special limited engagement at the Simcoe Street Theatre for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. screenings.

The Mountain Goat Film Company is a Blue Mountains-based film production company established in 2011 and owned by filmmaker Tom Strnad, a graduate of York University’s Film & Video Program. The company produces documentaries, features films and music videos. These films include the award-winning and internationally-released documentaries seen on CBC, TMN, Super Channel, and around the world. With the financial support of the Ontario Arts Council for completion funding and an initial underground festival release platform the documentary was completed despite the numerous roadblocks faced.

King For a Day is a feature-length documentary that explores the Elvis contest phenomenon in Collingwood, and the world. For first-time feature director Tracey Johnston, and Strnad, this was an important story that represents more than just Collingwood.

“Once we had our media access revoked by the Town of Collingwood, we knew there was more to the story,” says director Tracey Johnston. “A multi billion dollar American company was telling the small Canadian town of Collingwood what they could or could not do with a publicly-funded arts and culture festival.”

The filmmakers continued to capture the festival on the public streets and with public access to the free venues. The team then travelled south to Memphis in search of more answers. After nearly a year and a half spent producing the film, the filmmakers discovered a dark underworld of greed, corruption and cultural abduction.

King for a Day will have its Canadian Festival premiere at the Censored in Canada Film Festival in Toronto in May.

Tickets for the special Collingwood screening on April 1 are $10 and can be purchased at the Theatre Collingwood box office or online at theatrecollingwood.ca.