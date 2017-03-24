Keeping it in the family

Lessons that your parents never taught you may be costing you a bundle.

Chris Clarke is hoping to start a conversation that might change that.

Clarke, CEO and family office director for First Affiliated Family Office Group in Collingwood has worked in wealth management for more than 30 years and has seen the joys and the fears that money brings, not just in individuals but families as well because people just don’t want to talk about it.

“Conversations about money and conversations about family happen in different conversations,” says Clarke. “It’s time that we had a new conversation, it’s time that the two are united and families openly discusses money in the family environment.”

Clarke hopes that her new book, True Family Wealth, being released in May, will get the conversation started.

Bringing one part psychology and another of financial planning, Clarke reached to her own experiences with her family to raise the point.

“Money is not the responsibility of the breadwinner; it is the responsible of the bread eater as well,” says Clarke. “Money makes the world go round whether we like it or not, so we all have responsibility to gain financial acumen, and take some responsibility because money really is a form of energy and if we don’t know how to wield that energy, then it is a wasted opportunity for everyone.”

At issue is society’s skewed sense of what money is.

“I think that part of the problem is that our relationship to money is messed up and one of them is that somewhere down the line we identified money with financial security so our goal became chasing money so that we feel safe,” says Clarke. “And the reality is, that’s not what money is. You can have all of the money in the world and still not feel safe, it can still be taken from you in a flash.”

Clarke recalls how things weren’t that easy in the beginning for her family. She and her husband had good jobs but just getting a paycheque wasn’t improving their lives as a family.

“We were like many people; chasing the dream, you know, chasing money, and like everyone else, we were in a rat race. We were burnt out, we were exhausted and we realized what we thought was the dream was somebody else’s dream,” says Clarke. “We knew we loved living in the city, but we wanted out. But we knew that we couldn’t leave a professional business and move up here, or clients maybe would think we weren’t serious about the business.”

Clarke says they were stuck, but the impetus for change came from an unlikely source.

“We didn’t have the nerve or the confidence to act and it wasn’t until we went to work one day and all of the windows were smashed and all of our computers were stolen that I realized our focus was on the wrong things.”

“We had been so concerned about keeping everything safe, that we forgot about our true mission, our goals in life and just like that in a flash it was gone. So we thought, what are we waiting for? It wasn’t long after that we made the decision that we can’t let money rule us, we are going to rule it. We moved up here and never looked back.” Clarke says.

“It wasn’t easy and we used a lot of the tools in the book when we went about that process.”

Being in the wealth management industry for 30 years, Clarke has worked with a lot of wealthy families and has seen what the world is like on their end.

“Despite having financial wealth, they are just as afraid of the future for their kids and themselves as we are,” says Clarke.

Clarke believes that changes have to be made about dealing with money in the family environment.

“I have used this process with other families that I have worked with and have found that there is a way to work together as opposed to separately in an isolated way to create true wealth,” says Clarke.

For Clarke, the concepts in her book are a starting point.

“I hope to get the conversation happening because until we start looking at money and family and how to help our young people from a different perspective... otherwise the old ways will continue. I’m prepared to put my ideas out there and I would love to engage discussion with others, because if we collaborate instead of compete with each other we are going to come up with solutions,” says Clarke. “I would like to empower families to see their true potential in creating wealth as they define it.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com