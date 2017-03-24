Wilson pushes for planning funds for CGMH

Simcoe-Grey MPP Jim Wilson is asking who would like to go on a road trip.

Specifically to fill the galleries at Queen’s Park in Toronto while he makes a pitch to the government to free up money for planning grants for both Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston May 18.

Wilson held a press conference Friday at CGMH to drum up support.

“On Thursday, May 18, the following resolution will be debated in the legislature. It is a rare thing that a private member like myself gets a time slot to debate a local issue and I wanted to do the most important issue in my riding,” said Wilson, “and that is to get two new hospitals, in Collingwood and Alliston, and to ask for a planning grant, which is about $5-$6 million ...

“It’s really a political litmus test so that the government is very much aware of the need for these hospitals.”

Wilson noted the journey, particularly with CGMH, has not been without its troubles.

“This is really a simple announcement, but a very important announcement as we move towards a new hospital. I'm going to say up front that I have been supportive of the Poplar Sideroad site for many years now, ever since the land was offered up,” Wilson said.

“I remember three years ago when the land was first offered, and I was personally very excited and didn’t realize that we would have any controversy.”

The controversy Wilson is speaking of is the challenges set between the Town of Collingwood and the hospital after the CGMH board announced a greenfield site on Poplar Sideroad was their preferred choice of the three locations being presented to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

A special council meeting off site is scheduled for Monday at the Georgian Bay Hotel to accommodate the crowds expected to hear the hospital and representatives of Hospital4Collingwood make their deputations.

A motion introduced by Collingwood Coun. Kevin Lloyd – directing staff to begin the process to consider Official Pan and zoning bylaw revisions to support the redevelopment of the hospital on the preferred site – will be debated.

Wilson is encouraging both sides of redevelopment sites to temper the arguments and at least present an air of conciliation.

“We have to remind everyone that the building at Queen’s Park (is) where all of these decisions are made and that’s where the political pressure has to be put,” he said.

Wilson speaks from a position of experience after serving as the health minister during the Mike Harris years.

“I have seen in other cases where the projects have been held up for years,” said Wilson. “I had a meeting months ago with municipal councillors in private. I gave them the example of Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay spent probably another four or five years trying to decide (on a site) and (that) opened excuses for the governments of the day. MPPs would stand up and say, 'These people can’t even decide where to put it, so how do you expect us to send you the funding?'”

“Everything was held up and I don’t want to see that happening here. I’ve seen it in other towns, too, but the most public was Thunder Bay. So, to get the message out, let’s not give the Liberals any excuse not to provide the funding,” said Wilson.

Filling the galleries in May is something Wilson believes would have an effect on members at Queen's Park. He talked about trying to get the birthing unit reopened at Stevenson Memorial when the government closed it a few years ago. A petition with 10,000 names seemed to sway the ministry to reopen the unit.

“The message that Queen's Park and the county have acknowledged ... is that we are due in Simcoe-Grey. Our buildings here were constructed in the 1950s, with various renovations of the years, but not to the extent that we are now getting into,” said Wilson.

“Alliston was built in the early 1960s and it, like (CGMH), is very much in need of redevelopment. I have asked the government for funding, but we have never asked them to bring it to a vote. Both hospitals have been spending their own money, which is front-line service care money, on planning and that’s just not tolerable anymore. Budgets are tight enough.”

To sign the petition or to sign up for a bus trip to Toronto, contact Wilson’s constituency office.