Winning isn't the only thing, it's the camaraderie

STAYNER - A lot of people say that Bill Courtney’s life revolves around curling, but that’s not what he says.

“I like to think of it as I schedule curling around my life,” said the 86-year old curler who lives in Wasaga Beach with his girlfriend.

Courtney is the oldest curler at the Stayner Granite Curling Club where he’s been a member since 1996. The retired teacher has been a competitive curler “forever.”

Last year, Courtney won the Grand Transoceanic Match (GTM) Trophy at the World Men’s Curling Championships on the North America team.

He is planning on going April 1 to the Men’s Worlds in Edmonton where he will be competing in the GTM for his 24th consecutive year.

“Next year it’s in Las Vegas and that will be my 25th,” said Courtney, who has already reserved his tickets.

Courtney has also competed in the Quebec International Bonspiel for 28 consecutive years.

For the last two years, Courtney’s team won the Jacques Cartier trophy in the seniors’ men division. Three years ago, he was awarded a gold ring for his 25th competition and he wears it daily.

This year he had to form a new team called The Leftovers.

“It’s hard to get players. They die. We are the leftovers from five different teams,” said Courtney.

While the gold ring is a favourite prize, there was one that topped that.

At a bonspiel in Newton-Robinson sponsored by the Lieutenant Governor in the late 1950s, Courtney’s team was awarded with a Hackney pony for the first place finish.

“We ended up selling it to a farmer for $1,500,” he said.

Courtney has a heavy green vest loaded with pins and badges, all of which have a story.

“If you want to hear them it will take us a week,” he said laughing.

He trades pins, so doesn’t have the Stayner pin on his vest currently.

The oldest chartered club in Ontario is the Fergus Curling Club (established 1834) and that’s where Courtney started curling in 1956 when he was a teenager.

When he moved to Cannington in 1958 to begin his teaching career, people there built a three-sheet club. Because Courtney had curling experience, he was instantly the skip of a team and a volunteer.

He later moved to the Royal Canadian Air Force station in Centralia (north of London) where was appointed chairman of the curling club from 1962 to 1968. During that time a draft beer costs 25 cents, he said.

When the curling team competed across Canada, they were flown in a military airplane.

“When we curled locally, we put the commanding officer on our team to be the Lead because he had the chauffeur and the limousine and the car with the flag. So those were a few perks we had.”

In a 1967 competition, Courtney’s team won the Alcott Trophy a Governor General’s competition.

When the station was closed later that year, he moved to Windsor. The Windsor Curling Club was destroyed by a tornado April 3, 1974, which killed eight people.

A bonspiel was underway at the time of the tornado in which Courtney was competing.

“I curled the night before and lost a game and only the winners were there. So I never worry about losing a game,” he said.

He retired from teaching in 1986 and he moved to the Roseland Golf and Curling Club where he stayed until 1996.

Then he moved to a Wasaga Beach property his family had owned since 1940.

Courtney and his wife, who died in 1986, have five children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

They all curl.

But the best curler in his family is his son-in-law Kevin Daniel (who is married to his oldest daughter Lynn), has been to the Ontario finals five times where he lost to the John Morris and Brent Laing team, who are among the best curlers in the world.

In November, Courtney curled with his oldest daughter Lynn Daniel in the retired teachers bonspiel in Simcoe County and won.

“But winning isn’t the number one thing. It’s the camaraderie. It’s the fun times,” he said

Courtney is curling three times a week and since 2004, he has been stick curling (where the stone is launched using a stick). He switched to stick curling after having a quadruple bypass heart surgery.

“I’m fit as a fiddle now,” he said.

He’s entered into a bonspiel this weekend.

