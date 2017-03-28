Local native Matt Beleskey and his wife Victoria have welcomed a baby daughter into their family.

On his Instagram account on Monday, the Boston Bruins forward announced “meet our Sweet Ivy.”

Beleskey and his wife, the sister of former Barrie Colts forward Zach Hall, met while he was playing for the Belleville Bulls. He and Victoria married in the summer of 2014.

The 28-year-old left-winger is in his second season with the Bruins, where he has three goals and five assists in 43 games this season heading into Tuesday night's action.

Beleskey, who grew up in the Midhurst area, played for the Tier II Collingwood Blues in 2003-04 before being drafted in the second round (21st overall) of the 2004 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection by the Belleville Bulls. He played four seasons with the Belleville Bulls.

Beleskey, who returns to the Barrie area during the off-season, was drafted 112th overall in 2006 by the Anaheim Mighty Ducks. He played seven seasons with the Ducks before becoming a free agent on July 1, 2015 and signing five-year deal with the Bruins.

On Tuesday, the Bruins are sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the final wild-card spot in the conference, with 84 points. Boston hosts the Nashville Predators tonight.