WASAGA BEACH -

Many major Canadian musicians have played the Dardanella once or twice.

Those glory days could return, a local resident says, if the town steps up and keeps control of the historic building.

Wasaga Beach’s Shawn Wilson was up first making a deputation in support of town not only maintaining ownership of the Dard, but also renovating it and turning it back into a year-round arts and music performance space.

“Famous groups played here. They would return if given a chance,” he said.

Wilson started a Facebook group which he said garnered 50 members in one week.

Mayor Brian Smith suggested that Wilson talk to chief administrative officer George Vadeboncoeur who could arrange for Wilson to get into the building to take photographs and measurements.

Meanwhile, council approved in a 5-2 vote to put the Dardanella up for lease at a rate of $70,000 per year for a five-year period.

The motion also included using lease agent Mark Ruttan to receive and review lease proposals and made a recommendation on which council would vote.

An amendment included that council would not consider tenants that already lease a beachfront bar in Wasaga Beach. This was brought up at the March 21 committee of the whole meeting and was sent back to staff to run by legal counsel before the council meeting.