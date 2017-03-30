Local runners get ready to move

Brian Shelley wants his four-year-old to learn the importance of community.

Last year, Shelley and his son Henry ran 1k for Move to Give, a fundraiser for the YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka. This year, Shelley, who is also vice president of philanthropy for the organization, hopes they can go a little further and complete the 5k.

“I know I’ll have to push him a bit in the stroller,” he said. “But he knows his grandparents have sponsored him, and that he’s running not just for himself but to raise money to help people access programs that they wouldn’t be able to afford.”

Move to Give, being held across all eight locations in Simcoe/Muskoka on April 1, is the biggest fundraiser for the organization, raising money to support programs and membership subsidies for families. Last year, the Y reached its goal of $65,000 and this year, the organization has set its sights on bringing in $85,000.

“It’s important to get the kids out and get them healthy and be active,” said Becky Horvath, supervisor of memberships in Orillia. “Kids are in here all the time; and you see them growing up into youth, and they continue to come here and make friends.”

For last month, she said, 33% of the city’s YMCA membership was made up of kids and youth.

But the highest membership rate in this category is at the Innisfil YMCA, with 46% of February membership being that of kids and youth, said Alex McIntosh, manager of philanthropy, for all eight YMCA locations in Simcoe and Muskoka.

The reason, he said, may be that Innisfil has a lot of young families and the Y is the only recreation centre there.

For Move to Give, McIntosh said, “We hope to have 1,800 participants being active and building healthy communities and raising funds to continue to offer healthy options to families through the YMCA.”

Currently, for the Orillia 5k run/walk, there are about 50 registered participants, a number he hopes will go up by at least 100 on the day.

“Our largest turnout will be in Collingwood this year,” McIntosh said, adding there are more than 300 participants signed up for events at that location, from where the event grew to other locations. “They do a really good job for telling the story and talking about what the cause and mission is for the Y.”

And the cause, said McIntosh, is building healthy communities.

“Whether it’s bringing people together and seniors out to meet and connect with the community, or a mother that needs access to childcare so she can work and provide for the family, all funds we raise open doors and create stronger people,” he said.

Various Move to Give activities are taking place this Saturday at all Y locations in Simcoe/Muskoka.

Barrie starts off its day with a triathlon, and participants can also join in for three hours of group cycle. Collingwood offers four hours of spin and includes prizes, silent auction and an opportunity to create and achieve one’s own fitness challenge. Wasaga Beach and Midland feature a big and small fire truck pull, while Orillia and Gravenhurst offer 5k run/walk challenges. Innisfil adds to the run by hosting outdoor family fun activities, as well as an indoor underwater scavenger hunt.

For more information or to register, contact the local YMCA or visit movetogive.ca.

