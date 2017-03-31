Internet criminals prey on your trust

ORILLIA - Members of the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre say service scams are ploys to extort money and personal information from unwitting victims.

Service scams typically involve individuals who use high-tech sounding jargon to offer support telecommunications, Internet, finance, medical and energy services.

This category of scams may also include offers such as extended warranties, insurance, and door-to-door sales.

Investigators find two scenarios are most commonly used.

In one version, someone calls pretending to represent a well-known computer or software company like Microsoft, and claims that the victim’s computer is sending out viruses or has been hacked and must be cleaned.

The scammer will gain remote access to the computer and may run some programs or change some settings. The scammer will then advise that a fee is required for the services and request a credit card number to cover the payment.

In some cases, the scammer will transfer money using the victim’s computer through a vendor such as Western Union or MoneyGram.

In the end, the victim pays for a service that was never needed as the computer was never infected.

In another common scenario, scammers will call to offer reduced interest rates on a victim’s credit cards or line of credit. They request personal information such as a Social Insurance Number (SIN), a mother’s maiden name, date of birth, and the credit card number with the expiry date of the cards.

TIPS

If you were using your computer when you got scammed, it’s possible a virus or malicious software was installed on your computer. Run a full system check using reliable security software. If you do not have security software - such as virus scanners and a firewall - installed on your computer, a computer professional can help you choose what you need. Scammers may have also gained access to your online passwords.

Change these using a secure computer.

“It’s troubling for everyone to know that criminals use any means possible to extort money from hard-working people to further their criminal lifestyles. Always be skeptical of any offers to access your digital devices or for your personal information,” said Rick Barnum, deputy commissioner of OPP investigations and organized crime. “And follow through by reporting those suspicions to police and your financial institution.”

If you paid someone by credit card or through an electronic funds transfer (EFT), contact your financial institution or credit card company immediately. They may be able to stop or reverse the transaction.

If you or someone you know suspect they’ve been a victim of a service scam, contact your local police service.

You can file a complaint through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website or by phone at 1-888-495-8501. Additionally, if you have any information concerning fraud operations or scam activity in Canada, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.tipsubmit.com.